A builder has been chosen to undertake "much-needed" $5.48 million works on a historic Greater Bendigo school, with upgrades to begin in coming weeks.
Bendigo company Fairbrother has been appointed to refurbish the 140-year-old California Gully Primary School building.
The upgrades to the heritage school facilities will include a new covered community space and new landscaping.
The school - which is located in Staley Street - received the funding in the 2021/22 Victorian budget.
When the news was announced in May 2021, principal Andrew Frawley said works had been needed for some time, particularly to the exterior of the building, which was built in 1883.
He said indoor and outdoor learning spaces also needed upgrades.
Mr Frawley said outdoor learning spaces would help connect students with the school's natural setting.
He said the funding was "very exciting" for school staff, and the wider California Gully community.
"It's something that I think the community deserves and will look forward to," Mr Frawley said.
"We're really proud of what we do within the school and the programs we offer with our kids. (This will) provide an opportunity for kids to enhance our learning opportunities and engagement within the community."
OTHER STORIES:
Fairbrother has extensive experience delivering school upgrades in the Bendigo region, having completed projects at nearby Spring Gully Primary School, Marong Primary School and Castlemaine Secondary College.
Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards said the state government was committed to improving education across the state.
"This is great news for California Gully Primary School - with these works to transform the school and give students improved facilities to learn and play," Ms Edwards said.
"We're making sure that all students at the school can meet their potential and access great education."
The works are scheduled to be completed in the second half of 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.