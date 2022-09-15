How you can follow the action from the 2022 BFNL grand final day

The Bendigo Football Netball League's biggest day of the year is almost here and the Bendigo Advertiser is bringing you live coverage from across the day.
This Saturday, you'll be able to follow our live blog of results from all of the senior football and netball grand finals, with photos of the winning teams and action on and off the field and courts at Queen Elizabeth Oval.
Netball reporter Kieran Iles will also be on-site livestreaming the A-grade netball showdown between Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst (see Saturday's blog for more information).
We'll also be all over social media, so if you've got content to share make sure you tag us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser or use the hashtag #BendigoAdvertiser.
Then from 2.20pm, you can follow our goal-by-goal coverage of the senior football grand final between Gisborne and Strathfieldsaye and the celebrations afterward.
And don't forget the paper. We'll also have a full wrap of the day's results online and in Monday's print edition of Bendigo Advertiser.
