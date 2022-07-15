Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

BFNL netball: Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat renew powerhouse rivalry at Dower Park

By Kieran Iles
July 15 2022 - 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE moment BFNL premiership rivals Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat have had marked in their diaries since their epic one-goal encounter in April arrives this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.