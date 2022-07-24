Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

BFNL: Gisborne stars shine in big win over Storm

By Adam Bourke
July 24 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PURE CLASS: Pat McKenna kicked eight goals for the Dogs.

Gisborne all but secured the BFNL minor premiership on the back of a 58-point win over Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.