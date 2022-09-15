Sandhurst skipper puts faith in Dragons team-mates

SANDHURST skipper Meg Williams is confident the Dragons are playing the right brand of netball at the right time of the season as they prepare for a tilt at history in Saturday's BFNL grand final.
The Dragons, under triple-premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, will be chasing their fourth-straight premiership.
No club has won four straight flags since the introduction of BFNL netball in 1991, with only Sandhurst coming close.
The Dragons won three straight grand finals from 2005-07 and again in 2017-19 ahead of two years without any finals in 2020-21.
Three clubs have won two straight, including Kangaroo Flat, which went back-to-back in 2003-04 and again in 2009-10.
Fresh from a weekend off following their ultra-impressive 39-goal win over the Roos in this month's second semi-final, and with no injury concerns, Williams believed the Dragons were nicely placed to defend the premiership crown they last won in 2019 before two COVID-interrupted seasons.
"It will be a very intense game and intense from the first whistle," she said.
"Depending on the weather, it will be a different story on the type of game that is played, but we just need to focus on ourselves and try and get the job done."
Williams gave full respect to Kangaroo Flat, which has beaten the Dragons once in each of the past two seasons, and has been their fiercest rival since 2019 when they also played off in the grand final.
"As a collective, they are pretty strong and I think we match up very well on them," she said.
"(Winning) will be dependent on a full team effort.
"There's not really one player that we single out to shut down, we build it as a team.
"I know Lou (goal shooter Lou Dupuy) could be a big target for them, but we just need to build the pressure throughout the whole court."
After playing alongside Brooke Bolton and sisters Brianna and Erica Dalrympe-Monro in the offensive midcourt during the Dragons' premiership reign, Williams has relished the new skillset and voice brought by Shae Clifford over the past two seasons.
The former Castlemaine junior capped two brilliant seasons at Sandhurst by winning the league's Rising Star award this season, an honour Williams believed was thoroughly deserved.
"She has been awesome; she has really stepped up this year," she said.
"You wouldn't know she is only a teenager still.
"Her netball has really progressed throughout the year - it's been really exciting.
"I have sort of taken her under my wing a little bit as the fourth sister (at Sandhurst).
"She's been really nice to have at the club and she's been a great asset for us too; what she brings is something different to what we've had in the midcourt the last couple of years.
"To have her in the team has been fun."
Another joy for Williams this season has been the opportunity to play games alongside younger sister Darcy, who has featured in several A-grade games and will play in Saturday's A-reserve grand final, and older sister Elli, who played her first A-grade game in maroon and blue in the Dragons' round 16 win over Maryborough.
Elli will play in the B-grade grand final against South Bendigo and also be part of the bench for the A-reserve clash against Gisborne.
"It's really great we are all in a grand final on Saturday and it's really nice for the family and the club," said Williams, a two-time winner of the A-grade grand final best on court medal.
