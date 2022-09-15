Roos captain gets rare and unique four-peat opportunity

SANDHURST'S netballers won't be the only ones chasing a slice of history in Saturday's A-grade netball grand final at the QEO.
As the Dragons take aim at an unprecedented fourth straight premiership, so too will Kangaroo Flat captain Carly Van Den Heuvel.
The versatile defender was a member of Sandhurst's premiership three-peat from 2017-19 before returning to her hometown of Wangaratta in 2020.
After no senior competitive netball was played in 2020 due to COVID, Van Den Heuvel reemerged as one of the Roos' top signings for the 2021 season, becoming a key cog in one of the league's top defensive units.
This season she was made captain of a team high on star power, led by Betty Thompson Medal runner-up Chelsea Sartori, sisters Ashley and Abbey Ryan, and versatile midcourter Milly Wicks.
On Saturday, she will lead the Roos into grand final battle as they attempt to foil the Dragons' bid to become the first club to notch up four straight premierships.
While her previous three A-grade flags were won in maroon and blue, Van Den Heuvel is hoping for her first in green and white.
Speaking at this week's BFNL grand final media conference, the Roos skipper acknowledged the blessed position she found herself in heading into Saturday.
"I'm very, very lucky - it's surreal to sit here and think about that, seeing both of the (club's) ribbons sitting on the cup," Van Den Heuvel said.
"I've been very lucky to have played in such strong sides on both sides."
Van Den Heuvel hinted her first hit-out against Sandhurst early last season had felt a little unusual, but any uneasiness about lining up against former team-mates, but still great friends, had long since dissipated.
"I still have a lot of respect for the team, there was no bad blood or anything like that," she said.
"You do want the best for individuals, but of course, we want to come out with the win.
"I've loved it at Kangaroo Flat. I am very grateful that I was able to have a position.
"I was not always wanting to go to a different club within the same league and I didn't necessarily want to leave Sandhurst, but having the opportunity to play alongside most of my best friends, that was quite special.
"Especially having the Ryans come over in that year, and playing with Chelsea Sartori and all the other girls, we've just linked in together.
"It's quite special the trust and group we have, on and off the court. It's made it an amazing season for us."
The Roos will effectively be looking for a reward for two years of hard work.
They look destined to contend for grand final honours last season, charging to 10 wins and a draw against Gisborne in 11 matches before the season was cut short without finals being played.
They continued their brilliant form this season by capturing the minor premiership with a 16-2 record, earning a break in the first week of finals.
A hiccup arrived in the second semi-final when they were soundly beaten by Sandhurst, before gaining redemption with a come-from-behind preliminary final win over Gisborne.
It has earned Kangaroo Flat another crack at their familiar foe and an opportunity to avenge a seven-goal loss to the Dragons in their 2019 grand final clash.
While few sides would have the ability to cover the late-season loss of star midcourter Ashley Ryan with a foot injury and that before the season of Annie Spear, the Roos have not been stopped in their tracks, which speaks volumes about their depth and versatility.
Van Den Heuvel expects those traits to come to the fore against Sandhurst.
"We're very lucky with that, having that depth, (after) seeing what has happened with injuries," she said.
"Throwing our defenders into the midcourt, throwing our defenders into the shooting ring and vice versa, we've been really lucky to have that depth.
"We also have the depth from the lower grades to come up and help us out when we need it."
