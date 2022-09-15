Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Roos captain gets rare and unique four-peat opportunity

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:24am, first published 5:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat skipper Carly Van Den Heuvel speaks at this week's BFNL grand final media conference at the QEO. Picture: Brendan McCarthy

SANDHURST'S netballers won't be the only ones chasing a slice of history in Saturday's A-grade netball grand final at the QEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.