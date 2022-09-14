Gisborne ruckman Blake produces highest-ranked game of BFNL finals series

GISBORNE ruckman Braidon Blake produced Premier Data's highest ranking game of the BFNL finals series in the Bulldogs' gripping two-point win over Golden Square last Saturday.
Blake accumulated 156 ranking points to play a starring role in Gisborne's 8.9 (57) to 7.13 (55) preliminary final win against Golden Square at the QEO.
The win propelled Gisborne into this Saturday's grand final against Strathfieldsaye - the first time the two clubs have met in the flag decider.
Blake, who has had an outstanding season, combined 37 hit-outs and nine clearances with 26 possessions (17 kicks, nine handballs) as well as five marks.
Blake was among four Gisborne players who cracked the 100-point mark in what was the BFNL's closest preliminary final since Golden Square defeated Maryborough by one point in 1997.
Star midfielder and joint Michelsen Medal runner-up Brad Bernacki (24 disposals, nine clearances, three tackles, 113 points), defender Liam Spear (28 disposals, 113 points) and on-baller Flynn Lakey (20 disposals, nine clearances, eight tackles, 104 points) also accumulated over 100 points.
Golden Square's top-ranked players were the duo of captain Jack Geary (22 disposals, six marks, eight tackles, three clearances, 119 points) and Ryan Hartley (25 disposals, four clearances, 100 points).
As well as having more scoring shots (20 to 17) than Gisborne, Golden Square also narrowly won the inside-50 count 44-42, had a major advantage in contested possessions (134-109), effective tackles (72-55) and had eight less turnovers (64 to Gisborne's 72).
Led by Blake's work in the ruck, Gisborne dominated the clearances 46-32, including a lop-sided 11-3 out of the centre.
156 - Braidon Blake
(Gisborne)
preliminary final
149 - Callum McCarty
(Strathfieldsaye)
2nd semi-final
134 - Michael Herlihy
(South Bendigo)
1st semi-final
133 - Brock Harvey
(South Bendigo)
elimination final
132 - Baxter Slater
(Strathfieldsaye)
qualifying final
132 - Hamish Hosking
(Sandhurst)
elimination final
129 - Jake Moorhead
(Strathfieldsaye)
2nd semi-final
129 - Zac Hare
(South Bendigo)
1st semi-final
124 - Cooper Leon
(South Bendigo)
elimination final
124 - Isaiah Miller
(South Bendigo)
1st semi-final
123 - Jack Geary
(Golden Square)
1st semi-final
119 - Jack Geary
(Golden Square)
preliminary final
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.