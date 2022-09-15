Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up: BFNL grand final

2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
For the first time in the Bendigo Football-Netball League Strathfieldsaye and Gisborne will meet in a senior grand final at the QEO on Saturday.
For the Storm, Saturday continues what has been an extended run of contending for premierships given this will be seven grand finals out of the BFNL's past eight that Strathfieldsaye has contested.
Already gunning for a fifth flag alongside 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 for a club that is still only 14 years old and on Saturday will play its 250th senior game since entering the BFNL in 2009 has been a remarkable effort by all involved on and off the field at Strathfieldsaye and clearly co-coaches Darryl Wilson and Shannon Geary have their side peaking at the right time.
After finishing third on the ladder with a 14-4 record and having been 0-4 against the two teams above them - Gisborne and Golden Square - the Storm have accounted for both during the finals and will have the benefit of having had last week off to freshen up.
The Storm beat Golden Square in the qualifying final by 38 points and then defeated Gisborne by 12 points in the second semi-final a fortnight ago to book their berth in the grand final.
On-field the Storm will be led into battle by skipper and foundation player Lachlan Sharp, who along with Shannon Geary have the chance to become five-time Strathfieldsaye premiership players.
The key injury watch at Strathfieldsaye has been on the duo of the versatile Riley Clarke (ankle) and impressive young defender Mitch Hallinan (knee), who were both hurt during the Storm's second semi-final win over Gisborne.
"Both players will go under fitness tests," Storm co-coach Wilson said.
"We think Mitch is probably doubtful; you've only got to look at him walk to see that, but given he has played some great footy through the year we're going to give him every chance to play.
"Clarkey, it would be pretty safe to say that he will play."
The Storm's grand final week got away to a winning start on Sunday night when star midfielder Jake Moorhead was crowned the BFNL's Michelsen medallist with 19 votes.
Moorhead has produced a season of remarkable consistency in the Storm engine room, averaging 36.4 disposals, 5.9 clearances, 4.2 tackles and 134.6 ranking points per game and now has the chance to join the exclusive club of players to have won the Michelsen Medal and premiership in the same season.
It's a club that since 2000 features Strathfieldsaye's Sharp (2017), Sandhurst's Kristan Height (2016), Eaglehawk's Shannon Milward (2008), Gisborne's Luke Saunders (2005) and Gisborne's Matt Fitzgerald (2003).
The grand final will feature four of the BFNL's premier midfielders in the Storm duo of Moorhead and breakout star Cal McCarty and the Gisborne pair of Brad Bernacki and Flynn Lakey.
Moorhead (19 votes, winner), Bernacki (15, equal second), McCarty (14, equal third) and Lakey (14, equal third) were all prominent in the Michelsen Medal count and their duels in the centre square are going to be a highlight.
While the Storm have made a habit of featuring on grand final day, for Gisborne, Saturday will be its return to the biggest of stages for the first time since losing the epic 2012 decider to Golden Square by three points.
It has been one heck of a journey on and off the field for the Bulldogs since - most notably in December of 2015 when the club held a Call to Action Day.
"With dropping membership numbers and an increasing financial burden, our much-loved club is under serious pressure. This long-standing Gisborne institution needs YOUR help to survive," the Bulldogs said in a flyer promoting the event.
From that low ebb seven years ago the Bulldogs have not only survived, but are again thriving as evident by having six of their eight teams contesting grand finals on Saturday, including all three football sides as they have the chance to emulate their feat of 2002 of winning all three flags.
Coached by Rob Waters, the seniors booked their grand final berth and a shot at the club's first premiership since 2006 with a gripping two-point preliminary final win over respected rival Golden Square last week.
The Bulldogs' faithful are certainly no stranger to preliminary finals going right down to the wire given in the club's previous two they had lost thrillers against Eaglehawk by four points in 2019 and Sandhurst by five points in 2014.
Just as the Storm have one of the competition's star forwards in Sharp leading them, so too does Gisborne in Pat McKenna, who will be striving to become the Bulldogs' first premiership captain since the revered Luke Saunders in 2006.
Last week's gritty win over Golden Square in which they came from 15 points down during the last quarter was a bounce back win from a week earlier when the Bulldogs had lost to Strathfieldsaye in the second semi-final.
The key injury concern for the Bulldogs out of the preliminary final win is a hamstring to defender Jake Normington.
"Jake has come up a bit lame from the weekend, but we will give him every chance to play given he has played every game this year," said McKenna, who has booted 64 goals this year, which included eight in a best-on-ground performance against the Storm in round 14.
The Bulldogs, who finished a game clear on top of the ladder, are the No.1 ranked team for both attack and defence this season.
In comparison to the Storm, Gisborne has averaged 10 points more per game (117 to 107) and conceded 10 points less per game (49 to 59).
HOW THEY MATCH UP:
RECORDS:
Strathfieldsaye - 16-4
Gisborne - 17-3
AVERAGE FOR:
Strathfieldsaye - 107
Gisborne - 117
AVERAGE AGAINST:
Strathfieldsaye - 59
Gisborne - 49
QUARTERS WON:
Strathfieldsaye - 52 of 80
Gisborne - 60 of 80
FIRST QUARTERS:
Strathfieldsaye
Won: 16 Diff: +289
Gisborne
Won: 14 Diff: +206
SECOND QUARTERS:
Strathfieldsaye
Won: 9 Diff: +156
Gisborne
Won: 15 Diff: +458
THIRD QUARTERS:
Strathfieldsaye
Won: 14 Diff: +301
Gisborne
Won: 14 Diff: +214
FOURTH QUARTERS:
Strathfieldsaye
Won: 13 Diff: +212
Gisborne
Won: 17 Diff: +494
PREMIER DATA PER
GAME AVERAGES
DISPOSALS:
Strathfieldsaye - 392
Gisborne - 377
KICKS:
Strathfieldsaye - 242
Gisborne - 228
HANDBALLS:
Strathfieldsaye - 150
Gisborne - 149
CONTESTED
DISPOSALS:
Strathfieldsaye - 105
Gisborne - 121
INSIDE 50s:
Strathfieldsaye - 54
Gisborne - 59
CLEARANCES:
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Gisborne - 47
MARKS:
Strathfieldsaye - 111
Gisborne - 91
EFFECTIVE TACKLES:
Strathfieldsaye - 45
Gisborne - 46
HIT-OUTS:
Strathfieldsaye - 40
Gisborne - 44
TURNOVERS:
Strathfieldsaye - 69
Gisborne - 70
FREES FOR:
Strathfieldsaye - 24
Gisborne - 22
FREES AGAINST:
Strathfieldsaye - 22
Gisborne - 26
Luke West (80) - Gisborne by 3.
Adam Bourke (78) - Strathfieldsaye by 12.
Richard Jones (76) - Strathfieldsaye by 23.
11.50am Saturday at QEO.
THIS SEASON:
Round 8 - Gisborne 10.3 (63) def Golden Square 3.4 (22).
Round 17 - Golden Square 9.9 (63) def Gisborne 2.9 (21).
Qualifying final - Gisborne 10.7 (67) def Golden Square 7.11 (53).
9.15am Saturday at QEO.
THIS SEASON:
Round 1 - Sandhurst 11.13 (79) def Gisborne 6.5 (41).
Round 10 - Sandhurst 9.7 (61) def Gisborne 5.6 (36).
Qualifying final - Sandhurst 8.4 (52) def Gisborne 4.4 (28).
2.35pm Saturday at Princes Park, Maryborough.
THIS SEASON:
Round 8 at Harcourt
Carisbrook
0.4 6.6 8.9 14.9 (93)
Harcourt
3.3 7.4 8.7 11.11 (77)
Carisbrook best - Jackson Bowen, Harry Butler, Ash Munari, Nicholas Wright, Steven Patterson.
Harcourt best - Darby Semmens, Cameron Anderson, Jed Rodda, Lachlan Mitchell, Kristian Bruce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.