Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up: BFNL grand final

Already gunning for a fifth flag alongside 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 for a club that is still only 14 years old and on Saturday will play its 250th senior game since entering the BFNL in 2009 has been a remarkable effort by all involved on and off the field at Strathfieldsaye and clearly co-coaches Darryl Wilson and Shannon Geary have their side peaking at the right time.