Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up: BFNL grand final

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up: BFNL grand final

BENDIGO LEAGUE

SENIORS

STRATHFIELDSAYE v GISBORNE

2.20pm Saturday at QEO.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.