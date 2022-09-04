Death, taxes and Strathfieldsaye playing in the BFNL grand final.
The Storm qualified for their seventh grand final from the past eight seasons when they defeated Gisborne by 12 points in Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO.
The 12.11 (83) to 10.11 (71) scoreline flattered Gisborne, with the Dogs kicking the final three goals of the game.
"We're very happy to get through, but we have a few things to work on,'' Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Having the week off gives us the chance to work on some things.
"Today was just the next piece of the puzzle. We've got one more to go."
No matter who they play against in the grand final, the Storm will start favourite after impressive back-to-back finals wins.
The qualifying final win over Golden Square was set up by a brilliant first term, while the second semi victory was more of a grind.
The fact the Storm can win in different ways is one of their great strengths.
On Saturday their midfield eclipsed one of Gisborne's greatest assets.
Cal McCarty, Jake Moorhead and Daniel Clohesy were terrific on the inside, while Kal Geary, Lachie Gill, Hunter Lawrence and Baxter Slater provided the outside run.
For much of 2022, Gisborne looked like a weight-for-age galloper - strong, quick and potent.
On Saturday, the Dogs looked more like a 2400m handicapper than a Cox Plater contender. They struggled to break the lines and their midfield looked one-paced.
A Brad Bernacki-inspired burst in the second quarter threatened to break the game open for the Dogs, but they didn't take advantage on the scoreboard and kicked 1.6 for the term.
If you don't put scoreboard pressure on the Storm when you have momentum it generally comes back to haunt you.
The Dogs could have been in front at half-time, but instead they trailed by five points.
The Storm missed four shots in the first three minutes of the third quarter and it appeared as though they'd fallen for the same trap that caught Gisborne.
The Storm pounced on a Gisbore turnover, with James Schischka, Kal Geary, Lachy Sharp all involved before McCarty snapped his second goal of the game.
Sharp found his range a short time later and the margin had ballooned to 21 points at the 12-minute mark.
A Seb Bell-Bartels goal steadied the ship for the Dogs before Bo Alexander showed great desperation to kick a goal from the goal square for the Storm.
A late goal to Matt Merrett kept the Dogs in the game with a quarter to play.
16 points down, the Dogs needed a fast start to the final term and they had the chance to put pressure on the Storm when skipper Pat McKenna marked 40m out in front.
Normally, a great kick for goal, McKenna's set shot went wide.
Two minutes later one of the defining plays of the game went the Storm's way.
A Gill miskick from half-forward looked set to go out of bounds on the full in the Rifle Brigade pocket.
Players and spectators were left stunned when the ever alert Sharp marked the ball centimeters inside the boundary, ran onto his left foot and snapped truly.
One minute later Sharp and Kal Geary combined with Schischka to give the Storm a 27-point lead.
Schischka added his third and fourth goals of the game to give the Storm a game-high 32-point lead midway through the final term.
In the dying minutes the Storm went into ball control mode and tried to run time off the clock.
Fair to say that's one of the things co-coaches Wilson and Shannon Geary will work on over the next fortnight because Saturday's attempt was far from pretty.
Gisborne forced the Storm into errors and kicked three late goals to make the final scoreline more palatable for those supporting the red, white and blue.
"We struggled to get out of second gear,'' Gisborne coach Rob Waters said.
"We had some players who were below-par and they need to pull their socks up.
"No excuses, they were better than us. It's an eye-opener for us."
Gisborne, who got through the game unscathed in terms of injuries, gets another chance in next Saturday's preliminary final.
The Storm lost Riley Clarke (ankle) and Mitch Hallinan (knee) in the second-half, but the club was confident they'd both be fit for the grand final.
MATCH DETAILS
Strathfieldsaye 4.3 5.5 8.11 12.11 (83)
Gisborne 3.0 4.6 6.7 10.11 (71)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: J. Schischka 4, L. Sharp 3, C. McCarty 2, B. Alexander 1, C. Ernst 1, J. Moorhead 1. Gisborne: M. Merrett 3, M. Weber 2, P. McKenna 2, B. Bernacki 1, J. Kemp 1, S. Bell-Bartels 1.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye: J. Neylon, C. McCarty, J. Moorhead, K. Geary, L. Gill, D. Clohesy. Gisborne: J. Reaper, E. Minns, B. Bernacki, M. Lord, B. Blake, M. Weber.
