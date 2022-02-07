coronavirus,

1pm Greater Bendigo's active cases of coronavirus has jumped above 1000 again after 129 new cases were recorded in the region. There are now 1010 active cases in Greater Bendigo. Three other shires also experience significant leaps lead by Macedon Ranges who had 82 new COVID-19 cases and now have 444 active cases. Mount Alexander's active cases almost doubled to 111 after the shire recorded 49 new cases. Campaspe Shire has seen 42 new infections taking its active cases to 334 Central Goldfields (8), Loddon (5), Gannawarra (5) and Buloke (2) have all recorded new cases. 10.50am Victorian education minister James Merlino said at some stage today, the state would reach a 50 per cent vaccination rate in children aged 5-11. "This is a great milestone but there is still a long way to go," he said. More news: Kangaroo Flat man arrested after driving erratically in Bendigo It comes as Mr Merlino launched the Get Your Move On campaign, which encourages kids to engage in 15 minutes of physical activity four times a day, through activities they enjoy. Earlier Victoria has recorded 8,275 new COVID-19 cases along with another seven deaths overnight. The daily number was made up of 5,967 positive rapid antigen tests and 2,308 PCR test results. Other news: A total of 638 were hospitalised with the virus on Sunday, 62 of whom were in intensive care and 26 on ventilators. Another 13,486 doses were administered at state sites, taking the number of people to receive a third vaccine dose to 45 per cent. Greater Bendigo saw another 118 cases added to its tally on Sunday. As the pandemic continues to put immense pressure on our healthcare system, frontline workers are feeling the pinch. Working long hours in COVID-19 conditions meant staff at Bendigo Health were struggling with their day-to-day lives as well as the job at hand. More news: Bendigo paramedics see 3.1 per cent increase in life-threatening call outs And when Fresh 5 owner Lisa Billingham was approached and asked to donate meals to the hospital, she couldn't think of a better way to use her spare food. "There were a lot of times I would find we had leftover meals at the end of the week so when we were approached by Bendigo Health, I couldn't say no," she said. Laughter will fill venues across the state over the next few months with an expanded program at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Other stories: The additional investment will bring comedy events to regional Victoria, including Bendigo, add new venues to the line-up and attract more people to the program of events. Throughout February and March, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town will tour Bendigo, Geelong, Mildura, Swan Hill, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Hamilton, Portland, Wangaratta and Wodonga. "The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is more than just a good time - it delivers major benefits to businesses and helps support local jobs," Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said.

