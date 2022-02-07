Have your say on the future of Bendigo Community Health Services

news, local-news,

CENTRAL Victorians are being asked to have their say on how Bendigo Community Health Services can offer the best services where they're needed, when they're needed. Those who have accessed BCHS services are being asked to complete the survey. More news: BCHS delivers more than 50 programs across the region, which help people live healthier lives. This includes access to GPs, along with services covering families and children, mental health and counselling, alcohol and other drugs, sexual health, men's and women's health clinics, supporting the LGBTIQ community and refugee settlement across the region. Bendigo Community Health Services chief executive officer Gerard José said the organisation had a long history of delivering programs informed by community need. More news: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health "BCHS works closely with our consumers and local organisations to ensure we are meeting current needs, particularly for those in disadvantaged communities," he said. "This process will help us plan and shape our organisation to become the health service our community needs in the years ahead." Mr José said the survey was very important. More news: Bendigo paramedics see 3.1 per cent increase in life-threatening call outs "(This does) help the service understand how many skilled staff we need, and where we need to place our services to meet the changing needs of the Bendigo and Central Victorian communities." BCHS also helps people manage specific health and wellbeing needs, such as managing their mental health or living with chronic conditions such as diabetes, respiratory issues or heart disease. The community-owned, not-for-profit organisation, which has sites in central Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk, North Bendigo and Elmore, is working with Impact Co. to find out from the community how BCHS can best respond to needs in health and welfare services during the next decade. The survey can be found here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

