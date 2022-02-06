coronavirus,

12.08pm GREATER Bendigo has recorded 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is a slight decrease from the 146 cases listed in the area on Saturday. There are now 1043 active cases in the region and 9739 since the beginning of the pandemic. More news: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health Elsewhere in the region, Kyneton's Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 46 new cases and Castlemaine's Mount Alexander Shire had five. Echuca's Campaspe Shire recorded 38, the Loddon Shire three, Maryborough's Central Goldfields four, Buloke two and Gannawarra 11. Earlier Victoria has recorded another 7169 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. A total of 652 were hospitalised with the virus on Saturday, 73 of whom were in intensive care and 28 on ventilators. Sadly, another six people have died with COVID-19 overnight. More news: Kirkland Lake Gold joins forces to support River Detectives program Of the tests processed, 4466 of which were rapid antigen tests and 2703 were laboratory PCR tests. Greater Bendigo saw another spike in cases as the region recorded 146 new cases on Saturday. When John Williamson wandered into Richmond's GTV9 studios in 1970 with a guitar under his arm, the Mallee farmer had no idea he'd make a more than 50-year career out of singing and performing. Half a century on, he has made an art of expertly capturing Australia in song and will make his way to Bendigo later this month with his 'Winding Back' tour. Mr Williamson said after 52 albums and tours across the country, it was time to settle down. Other news: Paramedics across Greater Bendigo have responded to their busiest quarter on record as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Ambulance Victoria Loddon Mallee acting regional director Trevor Weston said while numbers were high in the area, some call outs did not warrant a Code 1 response. "We are asking everyone in the Loddon Mallee region to help us by saving triple zero for emergencies," Mr Weston said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/d734083a-2657-4a45-b545-345e99cd5f38.jpg/r2_0_1197_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg