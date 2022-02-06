news, local-news, news, bendigo, bendigo health, fresh-5, donation, meals, covid-19, coronavirus

As the pandemic continues to put immense pressure on our healthcare system, frontline workers are feeling the pinch. Working long hours in COVID-19 conditions meant staff at Bendigo Health were struggling with their day-to-day lives as well as the job at hand. And when Fresh 5 owner Lisa Billingham was approached and asked to donate meals to the hospital, she couldn't think of a better way to use her spare food. More news: Bendigo paramedics see 3.1 per cent increase in life-threatening call outs "There were a lot of times I would find we had leftover meals at the end of the week so when we were approached by Bendigo Health, I couldn't say no," she said. "Someone had told me nurses and other staff were living off Cheetoes and Twisties, which I don't think is completely true, but I wanted to help regardless. "These people are doing such an amazing job to help our communities and working themselves to the bone for us, so if this can help them in even a little way, I want to do it." Bendigo Health People and Culture executive director Andrea Noonan said while the hospital had made changes to support staff, the extra help would not be knocked back. Other stories: "At the start of the pandemic, Bendigo Health established a Staff Health and Wellbeing Response Team which set up a comprehensive program with a 24/7 hotline that provides information, support, and access to a wide range of support services," she said. "But the peak of the pandemic has brought a new set of challenges. "Staff continue to work tirelessly and the risk of burnout is ever present as we continue to fight the impacts of the pandemic for our community." Ms Noonan said a number of community groups had offered their support to the staff at the hospital. More news: Professional BMX riders and spectators turn out in large numbers at McKern skate park on Saturday "Bendigo Health has been overwhelmed by the support we have received from our community that has helped to care for our staff," she said. "Some notable contributions have come from the McKern Foundation who have provided funds for fresh fruit supplies on two occasions, Fresh 5 Bendigo who have donated additional stock of nutritious meals for staff working double shifts. "And a beautiful community member Jeannette Bennett who has dedicated herself to handcrafting every Bendigo Health staff member a cooling eye mask. "These are just a few of the many local individuals and businesses that have made a difference to our staff over this difficult time with so many going above and beyond and we cannot thank each and every one of them enough." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/04c7d3be-c72f-4e3f-8d8f-9a20870ac5bc.jpg/r0_174_3543_2176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg