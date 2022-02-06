news, local-news, news, bendigo, comedy, entertainment, melbourne international comedy festival, regional victoria, state government

Laughter will fill venues across the state over the next few months with an expanded program at this year's Melbourne International Comedy Festival. The additional investment will bring comedy events to regional Victoria, including Bendigo, add new venues to the line-up and attract more people to the program of events. Throughout February and March, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Outta Town will tour Bendigo, Geelong, Mildura, Swan Hill, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Hamilton, Portland, Wangaratta and Wodonga. More news: Greater Bendigo new COVID-19 cases on February 6, 2022 "The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is more than just a good time - it delivers major benefits to businesses and helps support local jobs," Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Martin Pakula said. "We're investing in expanding the festival to fill more venues across Melbourne and regional Victoria." Outta Town will kick off with a RAW Comedy Heat at Geelong West Town Hall on February 11 with Lano and Woodley, Geraldine Hickey and Claire Hooper also featuring in the program. The festival officially opens in Melbourne on March 30 and runs to April 24, with hundreds of shows across the city and a new circus tent hub. Other stories: "The Melbourne International Comedy Festival is a much-loved event that attracts thousands of visitors into our city and this year the benefits will flow out to the regions as well," Visit Victoria chief executive Brendan McClements said. Extra venues for 2022 include RMIT Capitol Theatre, Trades Hall, the Chinese Museum, the Greek Centre and the Victoria Hotel. Beyond the CBD, the festival will also head to Thornbury, Narre Warren, Werribee, Footscray, Moorabbin, Preston and Broadmeadows. The Very Big Laugh Out offers free family-friendly performances at Federation Square and other outdoor spaces across the city - which will encourage more visitors to the CBD. Staging a larger and longer comedy program means more businesses will receive benefits, with 87 per cent of surveyed Melbourne Comedy Festival attendees also getting a meal or drinks while attending a show. The state government is backing the return of a packed calendar of events throughout Victoria this year to attract more visitors to our state and support local jobs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

