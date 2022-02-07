news, local-news,

A 37-YEAR-OLD Kangaroo Flat man has been arrested by Bendigo Police after he was allegedly found driving erratically in Bendigo over the weekend. A police spokesperson said the man was arrested at about 10.15am on Sunday on Lockwood Road, Kangaroo Flat. MORE CRIME: Bendigo police are now appealing for witnesses after the man was seen driving erratically. Police said the white Holden Commodore was first sighted in the Bendigo CBD about 9:40am before it was seen on High Street travelling towards Kangaroo Flat. There were no injuries to anyone and Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the Holden driving erratically in the area at that time or has dash cam footage of the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.

