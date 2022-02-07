news, local-news, news, bendigo, greater bendigo, monopoly, board game, landmarks, vote

Bendigo, one of Australia's biggest gold rush towns, is celebrated for its vibrant arts hub and world-class food and wine scene. But now, residents will have another local honour to celebrate, with the announcement of an official Bendigo MONOPOLY board game to be created this year. This custom edition means people in the region will be able to enjoy their own version of the world's most popular board game and recognise their favourite landmarks as they travel around the board. More news: Bendigo's Fresh 5 donates meals to workers at Bendigo Health Winning Moves representative Dale Hackett said locals will be in charge of what attractions will make it onto the game board. "We want this board to honour the many attractions that the residents love about their home," he said. "Bendigo is adored by locals for its rich mining history from Central Deborah Gold Mine, the many pottery classes and ceramics workshops on offer and its vibrant cultural scene. "So we need the locals to get involved and vote for which of these attractions to be included or tell us which places deserve to be represented on the board." Other stories: From Monday, Bendigo locals can vote for which locations and landmarks they would like to be featured on the edition of the famous board game. Local attractions will replace Mayfield and Park Lane from the original London MONOPOLY board, and will accompany a customised 'Community Chest' and 'Chance' playing cards that will reflect the city. Winning Moves, manufacturers of the official Bendigo MONOPOLY board under license from Hasbro, have said the game will be on shelves as early as October. MONOPOLY first hit the shelves in 1935 - since then it has been played by more than 1 billion people. Today, it is played in 114 countries and enjoyed in over 47 different languages. People can vote for their favourite attractions via the official Bendigo MONOPOLY Facebook page or through emailing info@winningmoves.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

