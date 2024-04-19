Reigning BFNL premiers Gisborne primed for first of many challenges

WHILE the gloss from Gisborne's second BFNL A-grade premiership has far from faded, the Bulldogs have been quick to press the 'reset button' as they prepare to launch their BFNL flag defence on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, who claimed a stirring one-goal come-from-behind grand final victory over Sandhurst last September, will start the new season the same way they finished the last, with a clash against the Dragons.
It's the ultimate first up test, according to Bulldogs coach Tarryn Rymer, who has overseen a pre-season like no other at Gardiner Reserve, highlighted by plenty of post-premiership excitement, an equal amount of hard work and intense competition for spots across all five grades of netball.
Having waited an extra week than most of their rivals to get cracking, Rymer said the Bulldogs were primed to get their season underway and against the strongest of rivals.
"It's going to be a challenge coming up against Sandhurst in all grades first-up, but it's going to give us a nice measure of where we are at," the Bulldogs 2023 premiership coach said.
"It's a new season, so we are obviously not going to rest on last season.
"We want to continue to build on the connections the girls have made, but this week we have got a bit of work to do.
"We are coming up against a club that is the best in the business.
"We know nothing short of our best netball will give us the win."
A first round bye gave Rymer - the BFNL's open representative team's coach this season - the chance to see Sandhurst in action live last week against Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
She was impressed with what the Dragons served up.
"They were really good. They have lots of depth and are very versatile and can line up in so many different ways," she said.
"Charlotte (Sexton) makes them pretty dangerous in the defensive end, not that they weren't already. She just adds another layer.
"Bec (Smith) was pretty formidable under the post, so we are going to have to figure out a way to stop that."
The Bulldogs will welcome back dual Betty Thompson medallist Maddy Stewart into the line-up following a stint overseas last year.
The star defender will slot perfectly into the spot vacated by Zoe Davies, who is playing in the English Super League this season with Leeds Rhinos.
Following a standout pre-season, teenage midcourter Dasha Taylor has won an A-grade call-up and will make her debut on Saturday, only seven months after being a key contributor in the Bulldogs' 17-and-under premiership win.
Rymer has absolute faith in Taylor's ability to make a successful transition to the top-tier of BFNL netball.
"She's a pretty fast learner, so the only way to see how they cope is to throw them out there against the best," she said.
"She is so eager to learn.
"I have full confidence - she impressed us so much during pre-season with her work ethic and work rate."
Following a terrific first-up win over Kangaroo Flat, Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist said her side was looking forward to a second straight assignment against another genuine premiership encounter.
For the Dragons, who were thwarted in their attempt to land five-straight premierships last year, it will be an early chance at redemption against the Bulldogs.
"We wish we have these tough games every week - we love the pressure Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat bring," Gilchrist said.
"The other games (last week) went well, so hopefully it's a sign of a really strong competition this year.
"But especially against Gisborne, we know we are going to have be at the top of our game."
Gilchrist said it was wonderful to see dual league best and fairest Stewart back in the competition again this season for Gisborne.
"We'll see what she brings. She's been out of netball for year, but we know that's not going to matter," she said.
"She is a great athlete and a great competitor and a great human as well.
"It will be nice to see her out there again.
"I have said it in the past, we love playing Gisborne. Win or lose - and we do want to win - we love the rivalry between our two clubs."
The Dragons look set to be without Meg Williams and Imogen Sexton again, after both missed last week's clash against the Roos and the Bendigo Strikers' championship victory over the Western Warriors on Wednesday night.
"It's a long season, so it's better to be safe than sorry," Gilchrist said.
"We'll just am to finish in that top three, but how we get there and what that looks like, we'll just wait and see."
In other games, Castlemaine makes its first A-grade appearance for the season against round one winners South Bendigo at Harry Trott Oval, and Golden Square hosts Strathfieldsaye, with both sides looking to open their account after losses last week.
Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat, - which plays Maryborough in the lower grades - have the bye.
Strathfieldsaye 34 lost to South Bendigo 36
Eaglehawk 44 d Golden Square 33
Kangaroo Flat 39 lost to Sandhurst 46
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.