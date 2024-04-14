Sandhurst makes powerful opening round statement in BFNL netball

A STEELY-FOCUSED Sandhurst has fired an early warning shot, extending its recent dominance over Kangaroo Flat with a seven-goal triumph at Dower Park to open the BFNL netball season with a bang.
In an ominous sign for their rivals, the Dragons were without two of their stars, centre Meg Williams (ankle) and classy defender Imogen Sexton, as they defeated a persistent Roos 46-39.
Albeit only narrowly, the Dragons won each of the first three quarters, before Kangaroo Flat produced a one-goal advantage (12-11) in the final term.
The Roos have not beaten Sandhurst since midway through the 2022 season, losing their last five games against their nemesis, including a pair of finals in 2022.
Ahead of their grand final rematch against Gisborne next weekend, four-time Dragons premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was thrilled to get the first of two straight tough matches to open the season out of the way with a crucial win.
"We always know what we will get against Kangaroo Flat, a well-contested game, but you never know just which way it's going to fall," she said.
"We've had some great tussles over the years.
"To our girls credit, it was a strong contest and we stood tall and delivered when we needed to.
"I didn't really look at the scoreboard until three quarter time as it seemed like a real goal-for-goal type of game and I always knew it would come down to the last quarter, but we just kept pushing.
"We did have a couple of lulls in the game and every time we had a lull, they would score and really make us work hard to bring ourselves back.
"Credit to them for doing that."
Leading by five goals-plus for the bulk of the last quarter, the Dragons were able to retain their composure and stranglehold on the game and eke out an important early win.
A comfort for the Dragons was no repeat of the late fadeout that marked last year's grand final loss, when they surrendered a five goal lead to lose by one against the Bulldogs.
"We have not always finished games well in the past, and not just from our grand final loss last year," she said.
"'Last quarter specialists' is not something I'd label us, but we are generally consistently strong.
"We really worked hard to maintain and pull away at the end."
Gilchrist praised her team's depth in being able to cover the loss of significant players and still manufacture such a quality performance, singling out Paige Ryan, who stepped up at centre in the absence of Williams.
"Without Meg and Immy, who just take us to another level, I loved the work ethic of the rest of our girls," she said.
"For Paige to jump in and run four quarters at centre against A-grade Kangaroo Flat and deliver is a huge effort.
"It's really nice to give the girls an opportunity and see them perform.
"I thought everyone was really consistent. I loved what Shae Clifford did at wing attack. The work she does off the ball can sometimes go unnoticed, but it's absolutely amazing.
"Her delivery and connection with Bec (Smith) and Ollie in the circle was amazing."
To our girls credit, it was a strong contest and we stood tall and delivered when we needed to- Tamara Gilchrist
Without goal attack Kelsey Meade this season due to pregnancy, the Dragons have turned to dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver to fill the breach.
After having played most of last season and each game in the Bendigo Strikers' VNL season to date in defence, Oliver looked to relish every moment in attack on Saturday.
"She does love it. If Ollie could pick an end, she would pick defence every day of the week, but she does love to shoot and loves to dominate," Gilchrist said.
Strikers teammates Ruby Turner and Charlotte Sexton showed they were in for big seasons ahead with brilliant performances in defence.
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling gave full praise to Sandhurst for another accomplished, albeit frustrating win over his side.
"We haven't beaten them since 2022 - they are looking awesome," he said.
"I did say during the week that they were the benchmark and the team everyone wants to beat, and they are looking strong again and that was evident from the first whistle. They really took it to us.
"I thought we had a pretty good first quarter, but they just put the foot down when it mattered."
Cowing said 'too many turnovers' had cost the Roos dearly on Saturday.
"In saying that, we won plenty of ball. I'm sure both teams would say the same thing," he said.
"But we just didn't convert. Had we converted, it may have been a different story, but we just gave too much of it away."
As expected from a trio of players with a number of VNL matches already under their belts this season, midcourters Milly Wicks, Chelsea Sartori and Ash Ryan led the resistance for Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos introduced two newcomers - both from South Bendigo - with Chloe Langley slotting into the goaling circle and Steph Greene into defence.
Cowling said he was pleased with their first-up contributions.
"We spoke before the game about not settling on a starting seven and that everyone was going to take to the court, so it was good to use the rolling subs," he said.
"I thought Chloe made a real impact straight away, running out at goal attack and goal shooter.
"It was good to see her combine with Annie Spear and Abbey Ryan.
"And Steph, playing on Bec (Smith) is a pretty big task - she is such an amazing player - but she held her ground with some good hands to ball.
"There were some nerves from both girls in their first games for Kangaroo Flat, so they will only settle as we go along."
The Roos will have an A-grade bye next week, with Maryborough not fielding an A-grade team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.