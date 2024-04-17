Bendigo Advertiser
Bloods rise to Storm's challenge to give McGlashan winning start as coach

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 17 2024 - 1:24pm, first published 1:22pm
South Bendigo's Alicia McGlashan has started her coaching career in winning style with a victory over the Storm last Saturday. File picture by Darren Howe
NEW South Bendigo playing coach Alicia McGlashan hopes the 'grit and determination' shown by her players in their opening round win over Strathfieldsaye will become a trademark of their play in 2024.

