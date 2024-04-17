Bloods rise to Storm's challenge to give McGlashan winning start as coach

NEW South Bendigo playing coach Alicia McGlashan hopes the 'grit and determination' shown by her players in their opening round win over Strathfieldsaye will become a trademark of their play in 2024.
The Bloods ushered in a bright new era in BFNL netball with a 36-34 victory over the Storm at Strathfieldsaye last Saturday.
A hard-fought triumph ensured McGlashan kickstarted her coaching career with a win.
The six-time A-grade premiership winner has replaced good friend Jannelle Hobbs as the Bloods' coach this season.
McGlashan praised a 'fighting' performance by the Storm and at the same time found plenty of positives from her own revamped line-up.
"What I really liked about the win was all the girls were super-positive," she said.
"They backed each other well and connected really well and were really able to show their grit and determination when Strath were coming back.
"To show that we can really fight and lift in those situations meant it was a really wonderful team effort.
"It was great to kick off the season with a win. We really didn't know what to expect against Strath, as they have also had a bit of a rebuild in the off-season.
"We weren't too sure what players they would have on their A-grade court.
"It was great to see that they had such a strong team and have been able to build on their A-grade despite some player losses.
"We love a good challenge, and it's always good to win those tough games.
"It was a good start to the year."
The Bloods, who led by as many as eight goals on a couple of occasions throughout the game, were strongly led by midcourter Chloe Gray and new goaler Izzy Coutts, who has made the move to South Bendigo from North Central league club Boort.
"To be honest, I could have given best on court to all seven players - and I'm not just saying that," McGlashan said.
"Chloe played wing attack and centre and I thought she took her game to a whole new level.
"She controlled the midcourt beautifully and her feeds into goals were spot-on every single time.
"We have a really fast team and Chloe led the way with her speed and agility.
"And Izzy Coutts, for her first BFNL match, stepped into our side full of confidence and really proved why she deserves to be playing BFNL and A-grade.
"She shot at 100 per cent in the second half of the game. It's great to see a young girl step up."
Back in red and white after spending the 2023 season with the Storm, Ella Flavell was prominent in the midcourt, combining brilliantly with Gray.
It was an excellent follow up from Flavell to her exciting Victorian Netball League debut for the Bendigo Strikers last Wednesday.
A training partner this season with the 23-and-under Strikers, Flavell earned a call-up for the clash against Casey Demons and rewarded the faith shown in her by her coaches by being one of the team's best players.
Her strong VNL effort was not lost on her Bloods coach.
"I thought she came on and was bit of a game changer for the Strikers in the second half," McGlashan said.
"I'm really proud of Ella. I know that she takes on every bit of feedback she can get, whether that's from her VNL coaches or me.
"Her game is just going to grow and grow throughout this season."
Attention for McGlashan and the Bloods has turned to this Saturday's encounter against Castlemaine at Harry Trott Oval and building on the momentum generated by their season-opening win.
The clash against the Magpies will present many of the same challenges as last weekend's match against the Storm, with Castlemaine, under new coach Chloe Hughes, entering the season with a new-look A-grade squad, much different to that which finished last season in third place.
"We are aware that they have had a bit of a change up at Castlemaine; a new coaching panel and have lost a few of their players from last year," McGlashan said.
"So we are not sure what to expect with them.
"We'll take in the same attitude to the game as the Storm, which is get on court and play our game, back each other up and have belief in each other and then adapt to whatever Castlemaine throws at us."
Finalists every season since 2019, South Bendigo will be looking to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish in 2024.
Strathfieldsaye will look to rebound against Golden Square at Wade Street.
Eaglehawk 44 d Golden Square 34
Kangaroo Flat 39 lost to Sandhurst 46
Strathfieldsaye 34 lost to Soputh Bendigo 36
Castlemaine; Gisborne bye
