BFNL 2024 season netball preview: GISBORNE

THE signs are ominous at Gardiner Reserve.
As Gisborne prepares to launch its premiership defence, flag-winning coach Tarryn Rymer insists the Bulldogs are more advanced than they were at the same time last year.
That spells danger for their rivals.
The Bulldogs have undergone some changes since their stunning one-goal triumph over Sandhurst last September.
Gone are star defender Zoe Davies, who is playing in the English Super League with Leeds Rhinos, and hard--working midcourter Kiralee Collings.
But no matter how well credentialed those two are, the Bulldogs have more than enough cover.
Gisborne has welcomed back dual league best and fairest Maddy Stewart after a season spent overseas to replace Davies, while a star of last year's 17-and-under competition, Dasha Taylor heads a list of candidates in line to fill the midcourt spot vacated by Collings.
With plenty of class in all three parts of the court, led by last year's captains, grand final best on court Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott, and young goal shooter Tori Skrijel, the Bulldogs have all the tools to contend for back-to-back flags.
How are the Bulldogs shaping as you head into your premiership defence?
"Things are tracking nicely. Obviously we've lost Zoe Davies this season, but Maddy Stewart is back. While they are both very different, they both bring so many great attributes to the team. And Kiralee Collings has moved on to play with Torquay this season with her uni commitments (in Geelong). But we have some girls we are continuing to look at to come in. Dasha Taylor has been playing really well in our practice matches, so I'm really excited to see what she can do. She is already connecting well with Claudia (Mawson) and feeding Tori (Skrijel) beautifully."
It must be great seeing Maddy Stewart back out on the court after her overseas adventure last year?
"It sure is great to have her back. Her, Charlee (Kemp) and Kirby (Elliott) have been combining really nicely in our defensive end in our practice matches. She hasn't lost it. She's come back fitter than ever and it's been great watching her find form so quickly. She brings so much to our team."
With that in mind, you must go into the season with every confidence, despite having that target of being the 'reigning premiers' on your back?
"We are definitely hoping to be one of the stronger teams, but you never know. Charlotte Sexton is a nice 'full-time' addition for Sandhurst, so we know Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat are going to be as strong as ever and we have Sandhurst first-up (in round two). With Maddy in and Zoe out, it will be nice to see how the girls go once they are actually back out on court against tough opposition. We have had some hit-outs at training and it kind of feels we are ahead of where we were at this time last year when we were still trying to figure things out. When you keep that same basic structure and team, you can build on things nicely."
I imagine last year's grand final result must have instilled plenty of belief into the group, finally getting over the hump that is Sandhurst following a string of losses against them?
"The girls certainly believe in what they are capable of putting out and they are very keen to have another cracking season. They'd love to go back-to-back, but that's up to them and how much work they put in during the year. It would be nice to build on things and become stronger as a unit."
If you had to nominate standout throughout the pre-season who would it be?
"Someone who has been really impressive so far is Charlee Kemp. She is so fit and just playing so confidently. Watching her and Maddy together, it's great to see her backing herself so much. I think she is in for a great season."
You have had an influx of players across the senior grades, including some from last season's 17-and-under premiership line-up. Should we expect the Bulldogs to be even stronger across the grades?
"We've had seven of the under-17s come up, as well as some people come across from some different leagues. It's going to give us a nice boost in our lower grades and force us to make some really tough decisions. But as a unit, we want all our teams to be as strong as possible. A-reserve will be interesting, as we don't have Tazma Morris, who is a huge loss for us. How we fill that spot will be interesting, but we do have (last year's 17-and-under grand final best on court player) Bella Connors coming up, who will be exciting to watch in our A-squad. It would be great to get some A-grade games into Bella as well. But there's so much potential, it's just a matter of eventually working out combinations. We'll be playing Sunbury on (April) the 6th, so that will give us another chance to work on things."
SEASON FIXTURE
ROUND 1 - April 13
Bye
ROUND 2 - April 20
v Sandhurst (a)
ROUND 3 - April 27
Maryborough (h) - A-grade bye
ROUND 4 - May 4
v South Bendigo (a)
ROUND 5 - May 11
v Golden Square (h)
ROUND 6 - May 18
v Eaglehawk (a)
ROUND 7 - June 1
v Strathfieldsaye (h)
ROUND 8 - June 8
v Castlemaine (a)
ROUND 9 - June 15
v Kangaroo Flat (h)
ROUND 10 - June 22
Bye
ROUND 11 - June 29
v Sandhurst (h)
ROUND 12 - July 13
v Maryborough (a) - A-grade bye
ROUND 13 - July 20
v South Bendigo (h)
ROUND 14 - July 27
v Golden Square (a)
ROUND 15 - August 3
v Eaglehawk (h)
ROUND 16 - August 10
v Strathfieldsaye (a)
ROUND 17 - August 17
v Castlemaine (h)
ROUND 18 - August 24
v Kangaroo Flat (a)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.