Rymer to lead BFNL open team at association netball championships

TARRYN Rymer will lead the Bendigo Football Netball League's open team at this year's Netball Victoria Association Championships.
The BFNL announced Rymer's appointment as the open coach on Friday, as well as the reappointments of Nicole Donnellon and Sharni McPherson as 17-and-under coaches.
Rymer takes over the open coaching position from Jayden Cowling.
Rymer is the reigning BFNL A grade netball premiership coach having led Gisborne to last year's flag, while she will also be an assistant coach this year with the newly-formed Bendigo Strikers' 23-and-under VNL team.
"I am truly honoured to receive the opportunity to coach the BFNL representative team," Rymer said.
"Our league is brimming with exceptional talent encompassing both seasoned athletes and promising up-and-comers.
"I eagerly anticipate collaborating and working with some of these dedicated netballers to showcase the talent and strength within our league at this year's Netball Victoria Association Championships."
The BFNL's open team was beaten at last year's association championships at the semi-final stage by Banyule
This year's Netball Victoria Association Championships will be held at the State Netball Centre in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
"Tarryn is a highly regarded personality within the BFNL and brings significant coaching and playing experience and demonstrated leadership to the position fresh from leading the 2023 Gisborne A grade team to a drought-breaking victory as premiership coach after investing almost a decade mentoring and developing the Gisborne 17-and-under program," BFNL manager Cameron Tomlins said.
Outgoing open coach Cowling will remain involved in the BFNL as Kangaroo Flat A grade coach, while he's also the inaugural coach of the Bendigo Strikers' 23-under-team.
Meanwhile, Donnellon and McPherson have led the BFNL's 17-and-under team into the association championships finals for the past two years.
"Nicole and Sharni bring a wealth of demonstrated experience, knowledge, passion and success across BFNL, state and regional Academy levels and will again oversee the junior program developing the next generation of BFNL talent," Tomlins said.
"The BFNL holds representative competition in high regard and remains fully committed to providing ongoing representative and development opportunities for BFNL participants to compete at the highest standard of competition possible, whilst showcasing the strength of our league."
