Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

First-up win fuels hopes of Hawks improvement in 2024

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 14 2024 - 10:58am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Elley Lawton was in great touch to start the 2024 BFNL season, as the Hawks overcame Golden Square by 11 goals.
Eaglehawk's Elley Lawton was in great touch to start the 2024 BFNL season, as the Hawks overcame Golden Square by 11 goals.

EAGLEHAWK coach Kylie Piercy has praised the introduction of rolling substitutes in the BFNL this season, hailing the initiative as pivotal in the Hawks' 11-goal opening round win over a much-improved Golden Square.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.