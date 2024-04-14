First-up win fuels hopes of Hawks improvement in 2024

EAGLEHAWK coach Kylie Piercy has praised the introduction of rolling substitutes in the BFNL this season, hailing the initiative as pivotal in the Hawks' 11-goal opening round win over a much-improved Golden Square.
It took the Hawks nearly three quarters to break the shackles against a young and spirited Bulldogs, but a big last quarter and end to the third propelled them to a well-constructed 44-33 victory.
A first-up win has fuelled hopes of a better season for the Hawks, who finished in eighth spot last year with a 5-13 record.
Only one of those wins (against Golden Square in round eight) was achieved in the first half of the season.
In her second season at the helm, Piercy was thrilled to see the Hawks get better as the game wore on.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but there were some really good and encouraging passages of play," she said.
"We just need to be a bit more consistent."
"The third quarter, we got a few held balls and some turnovers and we seemed to be that little bit steadier than they were and we were able to capitalise on turnovers.
"With the rolling subs rule, having the fresh legs coming off and on really helped."
The rule provides teams with more freedom to swap players in and out of the game, rather than waiting until end of quarter breaks.
The Hawks have left no stone unturned in educating themselves about the change.
"We have been practicing it a bit and have certainly been giving the girls a lot of information about it and how it works properly," Piercy said.
"Kim (A-reserve coach Kim Schepers) and I went down to watch the Strikers to see how they do it and we got a really good gauge on how to make it work in our favour.
"Especially in the heat, we don't want them running out of legs."
The Hawks got great service from Tiarni Baxter, while Rani Madden, Morgan Keating and Elley Lawton combined nicely in defence.
Coming off an injury-interrupted 2023 season, Lawton looked to be on her way back to her best, hauling in plenty of key intercepts and providing plenty of drive at wing defence.
"She is slowly coming back from her little niggling injuries, but is still not at 100 per cent," Piercy said.
"If that's a glimpse of what she can do, I look forward to seeing her when she back to 100 per cent.
"But it was a real team effort and I can't emphasise that enough."
The Hawks only outside recruit in A-grade, Lucy Morcom worked into the game nicely against her former club.
"She was a bit nervous playing against her old side," Piercy said.
"I put her in goal attack in the last quarter, with Tiarni at goal shooter and Gracie Berryman at wing attack, and that was seamless.
"We do have some combinations that can really change things up, pending on the opposition.
"Again, those rolling subs helped us and we were keen to utilise them.
"It was hot out there, and no matter how fit you are, there is nothing like game day fitness."
With a round two bye, the Hawks will look to reset ahead of a round three clash against Strathfieldsaye, which lost by three goals against South Bendigo.
Piercy will, however, keep her players active, with a practice match scheduled against LVFNL powerhouse Mitiamo this Thursday.
Piercy coached the Superoos to their last premiership in 2019 and will look forward to a solid hit-out against her old club, which started its season brilliantly with a big win over Marong on Saturday.
In a mark of a respect for their opposition, the Hawks coach predicted plenty more improvement from the Bulldogs, under their new coach Chris O'Sullivan, as the season unfolds.
"They will take a lot away from the game. They are relatively all new, so I'm sure they are on the up." Piercy said.
The Bulldogs host Strathfieldsaye next week.
