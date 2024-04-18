Strikers rise to the challenge in championship win number two

BENDIGO Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton says her players ability to respond when challenged continues to be one of the most pleasing aspects of their debut season in the Victorian Netball League.
The Strikers again showed plenty of mental fortitude to rebound from a gut-wrenching one-goal loss to Casey Demons a week ago, to defeat fellow league newcomers the Western Warriors by 15 goals in their round seven contest at the State Netball Centre on Wednesday night.
They set up a polished 60-45 victory with a brilliant 18-8 opening term.
The Warriors hit back strongly in the second quarter, reducing the margin to seven goals at half time.
But underlining their good recent form, the Strikers would not be denied, pushing the margin out to 12 goals on the back of a 13-goal third term from goal shooter Milly Brock.
Still without their captain Meg Williams and defender Imogen Sexton, the Strikers maintained their dominance in the last quarter to run out convincing winners.
The win was the Strikers' second at championship level, coming two weeks after their first against the Peninsula Waves.
Sandwiched in between was a heartbreaking one-goal loss to the Demons.
Brereton said the win was further evidence of the Strikers' quick progress in their first season in the state's premier netball competition.
"I've always said that once you get the feel of a win and know how to win, it just starts to flow and that's what it felt like," she said.
"We spoke about really nailing the moments and making sure that we were continually putting scoreboard pressure on.
"There is something about this group. You give them a challenge, or your team values for the night and they just go and do it.
"They trust in what (Strikers director of coaching) Carol Cathcart and I have prepared behind the scenes as a game plan and they just go and execute it.
"It's really pleasing as a coach, as you know you are on the right track with the players.
"It was a shame we didn't pull off that win last week (against Casey) as it would have put us right up there on the ladder."
Brereton again praised her team's resilience after being forced to do without key personnel on Wednesday night.
"The most impressive thing is that when people are getting their opportunity on the court, they are playing their role," she said.
"Yes it's a team sport, but if you are winning your position individually, you are going to benefit the team.
"Coming off a one-goal loss, this just backed up the good performances we have been putting out.
"Hopefully it sets us up for a good game against top-of-the-ladder Boroondara."
The April 28 clash against the Express, who made it seven-straight wins with a 15-goal win over the Geelong Cougars, will be a major milestone in the Strikers' short existence, serving as the club's first ever home game at Red Energy Arena.
The two clubs clashed in a pre-season game in Bendigo in February, with the Strikers coming out on top.
"I wasn't there for that pre-season game, but the Express are obviously doing some really good things in the competition," Brereton said.
"They are sitting up the top, but played Warriors two weeks ago, who we just beat, and only won by one goal.
"If we can produce something similar to what we produced on Wednesday night, hopefully we are in the box-seat to put some pressure on them.
"What I have noticed on the ladder, our defence end is keeping teams to pretty minimal scores.
"Our (goals) against is right up there in the top three or four defensive teams in the competition.
"That is not just purely down to our defenders, it's everyone on court trying to get a turnover.
"We had (goal attack) Teal Hocking getting some turnovers and (midcourter) Ash Ryan coming up with some turnovers. There's pressure being applied all over the court."
Sandhurst duo Charlotte Sexton and Ruby Turner reigned supreme in defence for the Strikers, who further benefited from big performances from vice-captains Brock and Chelsea Sartori.
The Strikers sit in seventh place on the ladder at 2-4.
City West Falcons 85 d Peninsula Waves 34
North East Blaze 55 d Hawks 53
Boroondara Express 57 d Geelong Cougars 42
Melbourne University Lightning 58 d Southern Saints 54
Bendigo Strikers 60 d Western Warriors 45
Casey Demons bye
