Wet Christmas for Bendigo and surrounds: Santa arrives with rain

Central Victorians have got a taste of a northern hemisphere Christmas with plenty of rain as Santa has brought presents - and some flood warnings with him.
A Merry Christmas to all Bendigo Advertiser readers - we will bring you all the latest updates on the weather to make it a safe one too.
Also remember to take care on the roads and to slow down in the wet weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology says there is an expected maximum temperature of 22 with possible severe thunderstorms and heavy falls.
Weatherzone.com.au says there has been 46.4mm in the past 24 hours, with around 10-20mm expected in the coming hours.
Besides the visit from the big man himself, the top stories for today including a history throwback to Bendigo's festive blow-ups with the worst Christmas experiences in the our history.
In a bit of good news, there was an early Christmas gift for Keno winner who scored a $111,000 windfall.
Members of the public are also reminded that powerlines downed by storms might be live.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load. If you have a news tip or weather update from your neck of the woods, let us know at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
