Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Christmas flash flooding trashes houses, sportsground, wedding plan

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 28 2023 - 8:49am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curator Leon Holt at Donaldson Park, where people were kayaking on Christmas Day. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Curator Leon Holt at Donaldson Park, where people were kayaking on Christmas Day. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

On Boxing Day Leon Holt was waiting for the water to go down at Donaldson Park, where the day before people were kayaking on the floodwater.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.