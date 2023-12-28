Bendigo Advertiser
Car dealer's golf day scores hole in one with $40,000 raised for Foodshare

DC
By David Chapman
December 29 2023 - 4:30am
Bendigo Foodshare CEO Michelle Murphy accepts the $40,000 donation from Bendigo Toyota dealer principal Adam Ski and marketing manager Gabrielle Richards. Picture by David Chapman
More than $40,000 has been raised for vulnerable families to put food on the table as the cost of living pressures lead to a surge in demand for help.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

