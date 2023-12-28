Car dealer's golf day scores hole in one with $40,000 raised for Foodshare

More than $40,000 has been raised for vulnerable families to put food on the table as the cost of living pressures lead to a surge in demand for help.
The funds were raised through Bendigo Toyota's Golf Day - held on December 8, 2023 - and the car dealership's Christmas Raffle.
Combined, the two events netted a record $40,371 for Bendigo Foodshare to distribute essential food items to people doing it tough around central Victoria.
It is the third year Bendigo Toyota has hosted the golf day, raising close to $100,000 since 2021. The first year raised $18,000 and last year the total reached was $35,500.
Bendigo Toyota marketing manager Gabrielle Richards said this year's result was "incredible".
She said the overwhelming support and generosity from the community have propelled the total to "unprecedented levels".
"We can't do it without community support," Ms Richards said.
"So many people have donated and some of the golf teams been involved since the first year.
"Heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Belvoir Park Golf Club for their warm hospitality and unwavering support."
Among a long list of people, sponsors and organisations to thank, Ms Richards gave special mention to Bendigo Sandhurst Rotary Club.
"The club are tremendous supporters of our fundraising initiatives and their tireless volunteers make the day truly memorable," she said.
All funds raised assist Bendigo Foodhsare in supporting more than 260 partner organisations in providing emergency food relief to nearly 13,000 vulnerable people each week across central Victoria.
"These programs include relief initiatives in schools, kindergartens and childcare centres, as well as support for large charities like the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul, and small community and church groups," Ms Richards said.
When asked if she was delighted with the $40,000 donation, Bendigo Foodshare chief executive Michelle Murphy said that as an understatement.
"The support of local business to raise that much in a single day is quite outstanding," Ms Murphy said.
She said there was a variety of ways the money could be used, including providing staple items such as fruit and vegetables, buying fuel to keep rescue vans on the road, paying rent and financing utilities.
Ms Murphy said having a buffer to allow Foodshare to buy food was amazing
"This year has been incredibly tough with the cost of living," she said of demand for Foodshare's services.
"We've had a surge since COVID-19 and it hasn't let up. To have enough food to meet demand is critical."
Bendigo Toyota dealer principal Adam Ski was delighted with the fundraiser effort.
"We are so very grateful for each and every supporter and their contributions," Mr Ski said.
He thanked all the teams that took part in the golf day.
"Your participation plays a massive part in raising these funds and we are especially touched by those who have been with us since day one," Mr Ski said.
For the record, the placegetters of the golf day were:
1st place - TKO Foitness, 2nd place - Human Mechanics, 3rd place - McKean McGregor.
