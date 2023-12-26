See some of Bendigo's hottest properties going for around $700k

What could you buy in the city of Bendigo for between $600,000 and $700,000?
With the average house price in the Greater Bendigo area sitting just above $550,000 there is quite a variety of property on the list.
The Bendigo Advertiser has picked five properties from across the city ranging in the above price range.
In ascending order see what a Bendigo buyer could get their hands on.
This three-bedroom Victorian weatherboard home has everything that a buyer would want in a property.
Close to the CBD for an active nightlife or if you are more of a morning person there are an abundance of cafes and eateries close by.
With a top-of-the-line bathroom and laundry, minimum work would need to be done to keep and maintain essential parts of the home.
The house even has that white picket fence.
Agents: Professionals Bendigo
Valued price - $620,000 to $639,000
This house is a brilliant build in a booming area.
With four bedrooms, built-in robes, modern kitchen and sizeable gardens this Epsom home ticks all the boxes that buyers are looking for.
Close to the Epsom shopping centre but still in a quiet area, there is the perfect mixture of peace and pace.
Situated on a good sized 847 square metre block, there is potential to renovate and add anything you need to make it your dream home.
Agents: PRD Bendigo
Estimated price - $640,000 to $670,000
This four bedroom home is located on the edges of the city but has every amenity that would be on offer in the heart of Bendigo.
Located on a 477 square metre block of land, the house boasts a two car garage, a landscaped garden and three living areas in the home.
Outside you have an undercover entertaining patio and secure backyard giving you the opportunity to add your own personal touches.
Agent: Priority1 Property
Estimated price - $640,000 to $680,000
By far the biggest block of land in this list, This North Bendigo property is walking distance to the Bendigo Health Hospital, sporting facilities on Barnard St, Ulumbarra Theatre and the Bendigo CBD.
This Victorian era home has three bedrooms and sits on 1600 square metres.
This property has been in the same family for over 100 years, once housing show horses and later trotters with the sheds neeeding some work to get back to proper condition.
The property would also benefit potential developers looking to install units.
Agent: Stockdale and Leggo Bendigo
Estimated price - $650,000 to $680,000
With a unique exterior and an interior fitted originally in the 1970s this house will be hard to miss as you pass it on the street.
An A-frame design providing chalet-style curb, cathedral ceilings, original light fixtures and built-in bar of the main living room are just some of the many period details found in the home.
This home is on a 1010 square metre block of land and has four bedrooms, a pool for those warm summer nights and a tailored garden.
Inside the property the owner will find an updated kitchen and dining room with original wallpaper to give that real retro feel.
Agent: McKean McGregor
Estimated price - $650,000 to $690,000
