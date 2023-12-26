Theft from motor vehicles, family violence breaches spike in Bendigo

Thieves stealing from cars continue to drive up Bendigo crime rates, according to new data.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
End of year records from Crime Statistics Agency (CSA) showed 937 thefts from motor vehicle criminal incidents in the year ending September 2023.
The number represents a jump of 129 more thefts from motor vehicles compared to 2022.
Previously, Bendigo Superintendent Brad Dixon said cars being left unlocked across the city meant easier access for thieves.
"A lot of the cars are open, it's very rare that someone will break a window to get into a car," he said.
"We know that offenders will go along the street and just try car doors until something opens."
The thefts contributed to a 9.6 per cent increase in total criminal incidents compared to 2022, with people breaching family violence orders and criminal damage - at 822 and 739 respective incidents - also driving up the number across Greater Bendigo.
More alleged offenders aged between 10 to17 were recorded across Greater Bendigo in the past year, with 646 under 18-year-olds caught compared to 472 in 2022.
In the year ending September 2023 there were also 687 alleged offenders across Greater Bendigo aged between 18 and 24, a jump from 625 the previous year.
Statewide, youth offenders were responsible for a significant number of burglaries, with children aged between 14 and 17 committing 2096 burglaries (up from 1359 pre-pandemic) and offenders aged 10 to 13 committing 318 burglaries (up from 213 pre-pandemic).
In Greater Bendigo, there was a rise in recorded offences of 9.2 per cent, with 49.4 per cent of all offences resulting in an arrest or summons.
The number also included a more than 21 per cent rise in breaches of family violence orders compared to 2022.
Central Bendigo topped police statistics for offences recorded, followed by Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square, Long Gully and North Bendigo.
Going into the summer months, Bendigo residents are urged to be extra conscious of unlocked doors and windows as police expect home burglaries to surge.
"Offenders are telling us across the interview table that they will try multiple homes until they find one where they can simply walk through the door or climb through an open window," Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Neil Paterson said.
Summer was historically a peak season for home burglaries, given windows and doors invariably spent more time open and people were more likely to head away to the beach or on holiday, police said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.