Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Crime

Theft from motor vehicles, family violence breaches spike in Bendigo

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated December 27 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police in central Bendigo in December 2023. Picture by Darren Howe
Police in central Bendigo in December 2023. Picture by Darren Howe

Thieves stealing from cars continue to drive up Bendigo crime rates, according to new data.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.