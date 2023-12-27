FoodShare spreads festive spirit with pop-up pantries to help those in need

To help those in need this holiday period, Bendigo FoodShare are running six pop-up food pantries across the city.
The first one, held on December 27, provided food from St Paul's Cathedral in Myers Street.
This will be followed by a pop up service at the Rotary Club of Eaglehawk on December 28 and Rotary Club of Kangaroo Flat on December 29.
There will be three more pop up pantries held at the same locations, St Paul's Cathedral and the Rotary Clubs of Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat on January 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Foodshare Bendigo said the pantries are held for those who are doing it hard at this time of the year and that the free food will hopefully bring some relief at this time of the year.
All people need to do to secure some food at the pop up pantries is bring a shopping bag.
