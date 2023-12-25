Wild weather lashes state - rain set to continue, thunderstorms possible

Wild weather has seen the SES called to 115 incidents around the Loddon Mallee area, and 500 around the state, since 6am on Christmas Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The Bendigo SES unit attended 22 incidents.
Of the Loddon Mallee callouts, 47 were to flooding, 45 trees down on the road and 18 for building damage.
Wedderburn (with 19 callouts), Kerang (with 11) and Echuca (with 27) were the hardest hit, with flash flooding seeing low-lying streets and sportsgrounds going under.
Power had been restored to most locations in the broader area by Boxing Day, with Powercor reporting it had "broken the back of the jobs in central Victoria".
A peak of 20,000 customers off the network on Christmas eve had been reduced to 800 customers around Victoria.
A company spokesperson reiterated a warning about fallen power lines.
These should always be treated as live and reported to Powercor on 13 24 12, he said.
At Wedderburn, where 170mm of rain fell in 24 hours, SES crews had been kept busy after a couple of roofs of buildings in a storm-damaged cluster of residential and business properties caved in, with floodwater entering both the front and back of the premises, the SES said.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, it was unclear if there had been any riverine flooding so far in central Victoria, though a flood watch has been issued covering a lot of rivers across Victoria as they continued to rise.
"We have seen a couple of rivers coming up and we are expecting one or two more to require a warning," BOM meteorolgist Helen Reid said.
However, it was "not a surprise" to see flash flooding, she said, given how much rain had just fallen.
"And we have had a bit of rain recently, too, so the ground has got a lot of moisture in it already and it doesn't take much more for it to become a little bit problematic."
In the 24 hours to 9am Christmas Day, 46mm rain had fallen at Bendigo airport, with another 30mm falling since then, Ms Reid said.
Other Bendigo gauges were showing 55mm, 58mm and even higher measurements on Christmas eve.
"There are a lot of rain gauges around about that have come up with some fairly high numbers around that 60 to almost 70mm sort of a mark through central Victoria," Ms Reid said.
Heavy rainfall is set to continue around central Victoria today, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with warnings likely to be issued.
"There's heavy rain expected, there might even be a couple of thunderstorms with possibly other severe phenomena - maybe some wind gusts around," Ms Reid said.
We're expecting those thunder storms to reinvigorate and have some heavy rainfall associated with them."
"Across all but pretty much the Mallee, there will be the possibility of some thunderstorm activity."
"Then it's going to shift away from the western parts of the state tomorrow.
"I'm expecting Thursday is when you can start thinking, OK, that's the end of it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.