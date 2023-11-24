Blog: wet end to the week as torrential rain, storms hit Bendigo

Good morning Bendigo and welcome to another - slightly cooler - November day.
The day is set to be cloudy with a very high chance of showers - most likely during the afternoon and evening.
There is also the possibility of a severe thunderstorm this afternoon and evening with 20 to 30 km/h east to northeasterly winds.
There are also a range of warnings for moderate and high thunderstorm asthma risk across Victoria including for the city of Greater Bendigo where the warning levels are moderate.
The fire danger is moderate with a very high UV index.
The top stories today include a man set to front court after alleged police chase through Bendigo, Bendigo has gained a new store in 7-Eleven and a local business owner faces a massive fine for removing native trees from his property.
David Chapman highlights in his article how old phones can be lifesavers for domestic violence survivors.
There is also plenty of fun to be had at the Eaglehawk Children's Festival and the Special Developmental School's upcoming show as students go in search of a rainbow.
You can catch up with all of yesterday's news here with today's updates and breaking news set to be here on this page as news comes to hand.
With that, check out our blog below. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
