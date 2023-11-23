Hip-hop, face paint and rock-climbing at Eaglehawk Children's Festival

Sunshine, bubbles and face painting. If it was fun for little ones it was at the Eaglehawk Children's Festival.
The event, a project of Eaglehawk Community House, saw families invited to a free afternoon of fun at Canterbury Gardens on Friday, November 17.
Check out photos from the Eaglehawk Children's Festival below:
A climbing wall, animal farm, airbrush tattoos, skateboarding workshops, TRZ reptiles, free swimming at Peter Krenz Leisure Centre, a jumping castle, hip hop dance workshops, face painting, and circus activities were all part of the fun day out.
Attendees were also treated to a special performance of Count On Me by Bruno Mars by the Eaglehawk Primary School.
The festival was held in conjunction with Empowering Eaglehawk, Kiwanis Club of Bendigo, Rotary Club of Eaglehawk, Agnico Eagle Fosterville, City of Greater Bendigo and Victorian State Government.
