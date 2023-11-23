Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Hip-hop, face paint and rock-climbing at Eaglehawk Children's Festival

Updated November 24 2023 - 8:32am, first published 5:00am
Cruz Cutting checks out a fireman's hose with some help from CFA firefighter Ross White. Picture by Darren Howe
Cruz Cutting checks out a fireman's hose with some help from CFA firefighter Ross White. Picture by Darren Howe

Sunshine, bubbles and face painting. If it was fun for little ones it was at the Eaglehawk Children's Festival.

