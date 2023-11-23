Bendigo business owner faces massive fine for Junortoun tree removal

A Bendigo business has learned a "very expensive lesson" after illegally removing trees on land owned in its name.
The court heard Dai Gum San Developments Pty Ltd was the owner of a Junortoun premises at 48 Atlas Road when trees - including red iron bark and yellow gum trees - were removed without an appropriate permit.
The company owner, real estate agent Jacky Zheng, fronted court making full admissions to removing the native plants - having explained that he was unaware that he needed council permission for the work on his own land.
The court heard the company was not generating an income but was based around property ownership.
The court heard a planning permit is usually required to remove, destroy or lop native vegetation - including dead matter - on land.
No planning permission was sought to remove vegetation on the Junortoun property, which Dai Gum San Developments had owned since May 26, 2022.
The court heard Mr Zheng had been trying to make the property neat and tidy for an incoming tenant who had wanted to run horses.
Magistrate Megan Aumair acknowledged the environmental value of native vegetation - which included mature trees and those with hollows that provided habitats for animals.
The court also heard that when removing native vegetation, property owners needed to provide "an offset" to compensate for the impact.
Ms Aumair said Mr Zheng, as a representative of the business, had pleaded guilty at an early stage and was fully co-operative with council.
There had been no further offending and the company had fully complied with regulations since.
As this was the first offence for the small, family-run business, there was no conviction.
"Deterrence looms large in my decision-making here," Ms Aumair said.
She said there had been a "great deal of natural vegetation destroyed".
She said a substantial fine would send a message to the community about the importance of following appropriate channels.
The company will have at least three months to pay $5671.60 to cover the City of Greater Bendigo council's legal costs alongside a $20,000 fine without conviction.
