Man to front court after alleged police chase through Bendigo

A young man will face court on November 24 after being accused of evading police as they pursued him through the Greater Bendigo area.
The pursuit is alleged to have occurred on November 23 through various suburbs including Maiden Gully, Ironbark, Eaglehawk, North Bendigo, East Bendigo, Strathdale and Flora Hill - with the accused man driving an allegedly stolen ute.
The 19-year-old man of no fixed address has been charged with 45 offences.
These include:
Police said the man was spotted in an allegedly stolen 2006 Holden Utility on Holdsworth Road around 1.30pm
When police followed the ute, it is alleged to have sped through red lights.
Air Wing assistance was required and police unsuccessfully attempted to intercept the car on Emmeline Drive in Maiden Gully.
The man is alleged to have continued driving the vehicle "erratically" through at least seven suburbs of Bendigo.
Stop sticks were successfully used to stop the driver on Houlihan Street in Flora, leading to the man losing control and crashing the ute into a signpost.
The ute was alleged to have been stolen from Bendigo on October 16.
