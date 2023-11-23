Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

Man to front court after alleged police chase through Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 24 2023 - 7:12am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police have charged a Bendigo man after a pursuit through seven suburbs. File picture
Victoria Police have charged a Bendigo man after a pursuit through seven suburbs. File picture

A young man will face court on November 24 after being accused of evading police as they pursued him through the Greater Bendigo area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.