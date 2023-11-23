Slurpees, Krispy-Kreme land as Bendigo gets its first 7-Eleven

It's taken 45 years for popular convenience store franchise 7-Eleven to open in Bendigo, but Mary Packer and Seth Galvin think it's worth the wait.
"Finally, I do not have to travel two hours for it, so I am glad," Ms Packer said.
Stocked up on Slurpee frozen drinks and Krispy-Kreme donuts, the pair were at the franchise's new Strathfieldsaye store for its November 23 opening.
Mr Galvin said himself and Ms Packer would become regulars.
"If the donuts are here, we will be here," he said.
The first 7-Eleven in Bendigo, a brand ubiquitous across Australia as a much-loved local milk bar, was in line with the franchise's investment to bring city-like convenience to the regions, the regional manager said.
"7-Eleven is investing in a lot of regional communities, Bendigo being one of them," 7-Eleven regional manager, Alex Foley, said
"We are committed to providing the level of choice and convenience that is available to people that are in metropolitan Melbourne.
"So we provide great products and a high level of convenience, 365 days a year."
Mr Foley said customer levels at the Strathfieldsaye store had been "consistent" since its 6am opening that day, and that shoppers had two 7-Eleven staples on their mind.
"[Customers] went straight for the Slurpees and Krispy Kremes," he said.
"And we are expecting a big school rush this afternoon where Slurpees will no doubt go off," he said.
7-Eleven Strathfieldsaye employed thirteen staff, plus a manager and an assistant manager.
Mr Foley said he was not aware of any current plans to open other Bendigo region 7-Elevens, but that the brand was always looking to expand.
"We are always looking for opportunities that are available," he said.
"We would love to continue to expand, both in Bendigo and in other places in regional Victoria as well."
The 7-Eleven store was initially opposed by the City of Greater Bendigo over concerns it could breach its long term vision for development in the suburb.
The build went ahead after the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) signed off on revised plans to transform the Strathfieldsaye Road and Club Court site, following five days of hearings and inspections.
7-Eleven Strathfieldsaye is open 24 hours, 7 days a week at 2 Club Court, Strathfieldsaye VIC 3551.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.