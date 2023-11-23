Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 24 November 2023
Slurpees, Krispy-Kreme land as Bendigo gets its first 7-Eleven

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 24 2023 - 8:42am, first published 4:30am
7-Eleven Strathfieldsaye store manager Dinesh Jakkidi watches a perfect Slurpee pour. Picture by Darren Howe
7-Eleven Strathfieldsaye store manager Dinesh Jakkidi watches a perfect Slurpee pour. Picture by Darren Howe

It's taken 45 years for popular convenience store franchise 7-Eleven to open in Bendigo, but Mary Packer and Seth Galvin think it's worth the wait.

