Old phones can be lifesavers in hands of domestic violence survivors

An old mobile phone may be obsolete to most people, but for victims of domestic violence it can be a lifesaver.
That's why the Rotary Club of Bendigo South is calling on anyone thinking of discarding an old phone to instead donate it to a charity which can put it to good use.
DV Safe Phone collects, repairs and gives free mobile phones to domestic violence survivors who can hide them. These 'Safe Phones' then provide a lifeline to call for help when it is needed most.
The charity's goal is to get a safe phone into the hands of every victim of domestic violence who needs one.
A donation box has been set up in the Bendigo library where people can drop in their old phone after it has been cleared of all data.
Bendigo South Rotary community services officer Merlyn Quaife said it was the first time the club had been involved in the project.
"We got an email from the organisation and thought this is something we can do," she said.
"I talked to Robin (Pearson, Bendigo library manager) and he said it was something they could do as well."
The donation box was set up in the library on November 23 and positioned next to the 'Elephant in the Room' art installation which is designed to get people talking about domestic violence.
Mr Pearson said it was "really timely" for the DV Safe Phone project given the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence starts on Saturday, November 25.
"Safety and inclusion is one of Goldfields Libraries top priorities and it's fundamental to what we do as a service," he said.
"The project also has a sustainability aspect as well in that it is great to recycle phones and it provides a safe contact device for domestic violence survivors, both men and women."
DV Safe Phone works with more than 200 domestic violence and law enforcement agencies, safe houses and hospitals Australia-wide to ensure the re-purposed hands are in the hands of those who need them most.
Since the project began at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 18,700 phone have been donated with 6689 domestic violence survivors now supported with a DV Safe Phone.
The donation box in the library has a QR code which people can scan that takes the owner through a step-by-step process of how the clear the phone of data before dropping it in the box.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
