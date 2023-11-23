Dancing crayons to put on a show as students go in search of a rainbow

Singing and dancing crayons are set to entertain Bendigo audiences with a production not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
All 155 students aged five to 18 at the Special Developmental School in Kangaroo Flat will be on stage at Ulumbarra Theatre on November 29 to perform the musical 'Searching for the Rainbow'.
From an original script by the school's art teacher Belinda Dean, the story follows the efforts of a black crayon looking to bring crayon friends together to create a rainbow.
Ms Dean said the entire school had been rehearsing since about mid-June
"We started rehearsals in the art sessions and then worked up to the while school taking part," she said.
The school's production is held every alternate year but this is the first one in about four years.
"We were disrupted by COVID-19 so the last one was pre-COVID. It's been quite a while," Ms Dean said.
The performance will feature a series of musical numbers reminding everyone why every colour is important, and every individual has their part to play in making each day a fun one.
As well as crayons, the play features green frogs and other colourful characters and the promotional blurb describes it as an "epic journey of colour, music, joy and inclusion".
"There are 10 different songs," Ms Dean said of the musical.
"There are backing tracks which the students will be dancing to."
Ms Dean is expecting a big crowd with more than 400 tickets already sold for the one-off event.
"We're hoping it will be a sell-out," she said. "The last one was."
'Searching for the Rainbow' will be performed at Ulumbarra Theatre at 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 23.
For tickets, go to bendigoregion.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.