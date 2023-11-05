Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Opinion/Blogs
Live

Bendigo Advertiser blog - Goulburn Weir plane crash, Stawell news

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 5 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aircraft accident in Goulburn Weir - around an hour and 15 minutes east of Bendigo. Picture from Vic Emergency
Aircraft accident in Goulburn Weir - around an hour and 15 minutes east of Bendigo. Picture from Vic Emergency

Good morning and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's Sunday blog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.