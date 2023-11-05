Good morning and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's Sunday blog.
There has been an aircraft accident in Goulburn Weir near Nagambie - around an hour and 15 minutes east of Bendigo.
A number of emergency service vehicles were on the scene as of 8.58am including Victoria Police.
More news to come on that incident.
Also in the region, it has been a sad 24 hours in Stawell - two hours west of Bendigo.
Yesterday, November 4, a young man died at a burnout event in the small town after he was hit by a car. Read more on the police investigation here.
Also yesterday, three people died after a firefighting aircraft crashed around 70 kilometres south of Cloncurry in Queensland.
The aircraft belonged to Agair Logistics which is based in Stawell.
This morning the company posted on their Facebook page that the accident occurred with one of the company's aircraft during aerial fire surveillance.
"We are all utterly devastated, and our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families of our staff," the company spokesperson said.
"Our sincerest gratitude to the first responders and QFES who are providing ongoing assistance to us."
In the Bendigo region, police are investigating after a driver failed to stop after colliding with a motorbike on Saturday, while on Friday morning, a young man was tragically killed after his ute crashed into tree at Serpentine. Police continue to investigate the circumstances of this fatal accident.
Today in the region, Free Palestine Central Victoria will be coming together to voice their opposition to "the war on Gaza" and "the Australian government's complicity in war crimes against the people of Palestine".
The Bendigo Advertiser will be speaking to this group about their fears and their demands.
Also today, there will be a free Bendigo for Butterflies event raising awareness of the Eltham Copper butterfly, and threats posed to the insect's survival by development and removal of its habitat.
Join the nature lovers at Solomon Gully Nature Reserve at 4:30pm.
