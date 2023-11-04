Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Motorbike rider stable after Lake Weeroona crash

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 4 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 5:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash scene on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Darren Howe
The crash scene on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATE 5.45pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.