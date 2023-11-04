UPDATE 5.45pm
Police say the driver of a car that collided with a motorcycle near Lake Weerona on Saturday afternoon failed to stop at the scene.
The rider of the motorbike received non-life-threatening upper body injuries in the crash that happened at around 4.15pm at the intersection of Nolan and Napier streets on Saturday, November 4.
The 30-year-old Bendigo man was taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition, Ambulance Victoria reported.
Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash and have appealed to anyone who witnessed it, has CCTV/dashcam footage or information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER
A motorcyclist has been taken to Bendigo hospital after a crash at the intersection of Nolan and Napier streets near Lake Weeroona this afternoon.
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics received a report that a rider had fallen at around 4.15pm in Bendigo.
A man believed to be in his 30s was treated for an upper body injury and taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition, AV said.
Note: An earlier version of this story wrongly stated that the incident appeared to be a single vehicle crash.
