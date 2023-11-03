Bendigo residents should to brace for a week of "extreme" grass pollen days.
The city could be hit by days of extreme pollen counts as warmer weather and wind sets in, the Melbourne Pollen Count and Forecast group has warned.
The warnings have been issued for much of northern Victoria.
The whole of Victoria could be enveloped by November 6, it says.
The pollen count group is advising anyone whose health may be impacted by high pollen counts to stay indoors if possible, or at least significantly reduce exposure.
People should keep windows closed to stop pollen entering and use air purifiers.
Those particularly sensitive should update their asthma action plan and that they are well stocked with hay fever and asthma medication.
The extreme pollen season usually runs from late October through to December or possible early January.
