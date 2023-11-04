Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Star fills for Bendigo Festival of Aus Film screening of Malcolm

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 6 2023 - 1:10pm, first published November 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Malcolm' director Nadia Tass was on hand for a Q&A before the screening of the film as part of the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Denton
'Malcolm' director Nadia Tass was on hand for a Q&A before the screening of the film as part of the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film on Saturday. Picture by Jenny Denton

There were mad Malcolm fans, Australian film enthusiasts and tram tragics rubbing shoulders at the Star Cinema for a screening of the 1980s oddball comedy on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.