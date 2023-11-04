There were mad Malcolm fans, Australian film enthusiasts and tram tragics rubbing shoulders at the Star Cinema for a screening of the 1980s oddball comedy on Saturday afternoon.
Also in attendance were Nadia Tass and David Parker, the director and writer of the multiple award-winning film, which was being shown as part of the Bendigo Festival of Australian Film, running for the fourth time at Eaglehawk over the weekend.
Filmgoer Bill Fairbank, who lives opposite the Star, was thrilled to be seeing one of his favourite films on the big screen on Saturday, and also hearing from its makers.
"It's got great actors, a great cast and some classic lines," he said.
"It's probably in my top 10 movies of all time."
Chris and Brenda Fowler considered the film uniquely Australian, particularly in its humour.
"It's got trams, it's in Melbourne, it's got good characters and you recognise the streetscapes," Chris Fowler said.
"It's a bit of a fantasy and comes from a unique period and [reflects] Australian humour."
Former Bendigo Tramways workers Emily Penhall and her parents, who are fans of "anything on rails", were keen on the film's tram connections.
Their colleague Len Millar had actually played a part in the production, with his name in the credits, according to another Bendigo Tramways old hand, Darren Hutchesson.
During a Q and A session with the Star's Martin Myles, director Nadia Tass told the audience the character of Malcolm was based on her younger brother, with some qualities taken from her partner, David Parker.
Nowadays her brother would be known as "a gifted Asberger's", Tass said.
"I wanted to honour that aspect of my brother very much - a person who was so clever but socially inept."
The gadgets, though, "mostly came out of David's head".
Parker had studied engineering at university and learned enough to make devices for his films, including robots disguised in rubbish bins, such as one that helped win funding for the film when he sent it into a meeting with a potential investor.
It was the era of 10BA tax incentives for Australian films, which saw a lot of money floating around the industry.
"The trashcan drove into the stockbroker's office, the lid popped up and a recording played that said, 'Give us a million dollars or I'll blow your balls off'," Parker explained.
"He took the first option."
The couple always believed in Malcolm, which was their first film, but hadn't expected it to win eight AFI awards, they said.
Initially knocked back by Australian distributors, it was a critical and box office success that has now been released in 22 countries.
Tass, who had recently returned from screenings of the couple's films in New York, said she was always happy to travel for the events.
"It's like children. No matter how old they get you still have the same feelings for them," she said.
"And when people say they really like your film, it gives you a warm feeling."
Meanwhile her latest project, Oleg, about a Russian actor who defected, is due to screen soon on SBS.
On Saturday, friends Jen from Barfold and Patsy from Melbourne were among those at the Star who were there for the full festival experience.
The pair said they appreciated the quality program.
They had enjoyed Friday's screening of That Eye the Sky although felt it deserved to have been better attended, and were looking forward to other films.
Primary school student Charlie Middleton represented a new generation of Australian film fans.
His mum, Sarah, had never seen Malcolm but brought Charlie along, thinking he might enjoy it.
The Bendigo Festival of Australian Film finishes on Sunday with a 7pm screening of the Sapphires.
