East Bendigo's newly opened Envirobank recycling depot was busy on Saturday, with customers turning up with bags and boxes of stockpiled containers quicker than workers could process them.
Despite the small queue and some frustration about the need to download an app and register an account, feedback was positive across the board.
And it seemed that kids were set to become big beneficiaries of the new scheme.
Sherryn, Mark and Aris White had been waiting for around 45 minutes at the Wellsford Drive Envirobank depot at about 2pm.
That included time spent getting set up on the app as well as waiting for a trailor-load to be processed for the people before them in the queue.
"The process is very smooth once you're in," Mark said. "It seems like a pretty smooth setup but because it's the weekend and the first week it's open, it's busy."
"Once you get to the counter it's really quick," Sherryn confirmed.
Her parents had been collecting cans for her son, Aris, who would pocket the proceeds of the 1700 the family dropped off on Saturday, she said.
That amounted to $170.
Victoria's Container Deposit Scheme, "CDS Vic", started on November 1, paying out 10c per item for many drink cans, bottles and cartons.
The scheme, is aimed at reducing the state's litter by up to half, with the financial return a real incentive to the public to recycle.
To check if an item is eligible for the scheme, look for the 10c mark on its label, which is often near the barcode and/or check online.
Most aluminium, glass, plastic and carton-type drink containers between 150ml and 3l are accepted, with the exception of milk, cordial, wine and spirit bottles.
Containers should not be crushed or broken and lids can be left on.
Jayneka Cairns had also been saving cans for a while.
"Bottles are a bit harder to store but we will now that the scheme's going," she said.
Although the staff weren't thrilled she had packed her cans into taped up cardboard boxes, they were nice about it, she said, and were sending everyone away with large recycling bags.
The $43.70 she got back would go to her two children to spend on holiday, the Strathfieldsaye mother said.
Charlotte Morrissey was another young collector poised to start raking in some recycling coin.
She was the only one of five grandchildren to have shown an interest in the scheme, her grandparents Joe and Margaret Van Dillen said, and had amassed a large stack of containers, mainly cans.
According to Joe, Charlotte planned to put her earnings towards a Christmas present for himself, but that was something his granddaughter seemed unsure of.
Like most others in line at the East Bendigo business, Margaret was very enthusiastic about the new container deposit scheme.
"I think it's a brilliant idea," she said. "I wonder why it's taken Victoria so long.
"When we were kids we had one, and it's frustrated me throwing everything in the recycling bins."
Kylie and Bryan Ward were pleased the centre was open on a Saturday but felt it would be good to have "kiosks", where you could speed the process up by feeding the recycling in yourself.
According to the Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards, the scheme will offer the public four ways to return their eligible items: at depots, over-the-counter sites, reverse vending machines and pop-up refund points.
Depending on the type of refund point, people may be able to choose to receive their return in cash, a retail voucher, or an electronic refund.
There is also an option to donate the refund to a charity or community organisation registered with the scheme.
There are so far three refund points in Bendigo and two in the Mount Alexander shire, with more set to be rolled out in coming months and into next year.
So far there are no reverse vending machines available in Bendigo.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Bendigo Foodshare CEO Michelle Murphy said the organisation was "starting very slowly" with the initiative and wouldn't open the service to the public until next Friday.
Operating out of Foodshare's Havilah Road, Long Gully premises it will initially have limited opening hours until the organisation can establish a more permanent location.
Eligible recyclables will be accepted there on Fridays 4-6pm, from Friday, November 10, and on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, from November 11 and 12, from 1-5pm.
Ms Murphy said people who brought their containers to the NGO would receive the 10c-per-item return but the organisation would also benefit from a small per-item amount under the scheme.
"We saw this as a great opportunity to fundraise for our organisation," Ms Murphy said.
"We're hopeful the people of Bendigo will help support our vital food relief efforts across Victoria."
There was also the option for people to donate their return to Foodshare, for even greater impact.
Envirobank Recycling East Bendigo - 23 Wellsford Drive, East Bendigo, VIC 3550 (Depot)
(Mon-Sat, closed Sundays and public holidays, 8am-4pm, EFT, limited cash)
Envirobank Recycling Kangaroo Flat - 10 Phillips Drive, Kangaroo Flat, VIC 3555 (Depot)
(Mon-Sat, closed Sundays and public holidays, 8am-4pm, EFT, limited cash)
Bendigo Foodshare - 2/43 Havilah Road, Long Gully, VIC 3550 (Over the Counter)
(Fridays 4-6pm, from November 10, Saturdays and Sundays 1-5pm)
SP Machinery Maldon - 14 High Street, Maldon, VIC 3463 (Over the Counter)
Chewton Service Station - 37 Pyreness Highway, Chewton, VIC 3451 (Over the Counter)
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.