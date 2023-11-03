Train enthusiast Henry John has got a taste of fulfilling his lifelong ambition to work at V/Line.
The 22-year-old autistic man has completed work placement at Bendigo Station, where he made train announcements, worked behind the ticket counter and helped with general station duties.
Mr John, who missed an opportunity to do work experience in his final two years at secondary school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he was made to feel "so welcome" at the station.
"I'd love to be a conductor one day, it's a job where you are constantly moving around and also the social aspect of it, engaging with people," he said.
"I've always had a passion for trains and working with people and this experience has been so much fun and I've learned a lot from everyone."
V/Line director of customer services and accessibility Michael Brady said Mr John fitted into the team "seamlessly".
"Henry has left a positive impression on our team at Bendigo Station and we've had fantastic feedback from our customers about their interaction with Henry," he said.
"V/Line is committed to supporting a diverse and inclusive workforce that is representative of the communities we serve."
Mr John was supported in his work placement by Connecting Futures Australia, an organisation which works alongside 15 to 24-year-old National Disability Insurance Scheme participants.
Connecting Futures Australia supported Mr John with a career mentor, who provides one-on-one training - assisting Henry in building a strong career path.
