Council

Mayor Andrea Metcalf beats deputy to keep top Bendigo council job

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:19am, first published October 31 2022 - 7:56pm
Andrea Metcalf. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Cr Andrea Metcalf is assured of a second mayoral term after fending off a challenge from her deputy Matthew Evans.

