Reactions to Jacinta Allan being named the new Premier of Victoria are coming through, as the Member for Bendigo East takes on the state's top job.
Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters
Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters said "beautiful person" Jacinta Allan would make a good Premier.
"She is a beautiful personality, she is a beautiful person and we know she is a great leader and Bendigo will get to share Jacinta with the rest of Victoria," she said. "She is a Bendigo girl, this is her home town.
"Jacinta has been in parliament since 1999... she is strong, she is tough and that's what we know and love about [her]."
Rob Herbert, chief executive of Be.Bendigo
Rob Herbert, chief executive of Bendigo's chamber of commerce Be.Bendigo, said becoming Premier was a "terrific achievement" for Ms Allan.
He said he had "always found her very accessible" and looked forward to working with her to address the needs of the region's business community.
"Whilst we'd always like to get what we think is critical for the needs of the business community, I know that's not always possible, but we do get a consistent, fair hearing from Jacinta in my dealings with her, and I look forward to that continuing in the future," he said.
Mr Herbert said he would be asking the new Premier for further clarification around what the $2 billion regional investment package for Greater Bendigo looks like, announced in lieu of the cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games.
"We've started to have some consultations about it, but the detail is what everyone's looking for and being able to influence as best we can, the best possible outcomes for the community," he said.
Councilor Andrea Metcalf, on behalf of Regional Cities Victoria
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf, wearing her Regional Cities Victoria chairperson hat, said Jacinta Allan's appointment was good news for regional Victoria.
"As a regional Victorian, Ms Allan has represented the electorate of Bendigo East for 24 years and has an outstanding understanding of the issues faced by regional communities," she said.
"We have always had a productive and responsive relationship with Ms Allan while she was Deputy Premier, and we will continue to engage with her office on regional issues in her new position as Premier."
Cr Metcalf said RCV would continue to work with the government in relation to the recent housing statement and $2 Billion regional investment package."
Regional Cities Victoria acknowledged outgoing Premier Daniel Andrews for his "commitment to regional Victoria through his government's agenda", including investments in regional hospitals, the Regional Rail Revival and "ensuring payroll tax in regional Victoria was the lowest in the country".
Maree Edwards, Member for Bendigo West
Fellow Bendigo MP Maree Edwards took to social media to offer her congratulations to the new Premier.
"I've known JA for a long time and had the pleasure of working with her over many years," she said on social media platform X.
"We have delivered some brilliant outcomes for Bendigo and the region and Jacinta has always had her community front and centre in all that she does."
Ms Edwards said she looked forward to many more years working with Ms Allan.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia
Australia's Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko also had kind words for Ms Allan on X.
"Many thanks for your support of Ukraine and of the Ukrainian community in Victoria," he said.
"Ukraine is grateful for the Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles produced in your electorate in Bendigo at the Thales Australia facility."
Mr Myroshnychenko said he looked forward to cooperating with the Premier on advancing regional cooperation between Victoria and a region in Ukraine
