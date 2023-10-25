Bendigo Advertiser
'Financial challenges' for City of Greater Bendigo's 2024/25 budget

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
October 26 2023 - 6:00am
The City of Greater Bendigo is finding it challenging to balance its income and funding services. Picture by Darren Howe
If you were given $100 to spend on 14 core things that the Bendigo city council does, what would they be? Here's your chance to tell them.

Jonathon has been reporting in Bendigo since March 2021, covering a range of issues including politics, business, and health. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

