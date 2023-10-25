Bendigo Advertiser
National Hotel Bendigo sells for undisclosed price to metro owner

By Gabriel Rule
Updated October 25 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 1:38pm
The National Hotel complex. Picture supplied
The long-pouring National Hotel in Bendigo has sold for an undisclosed price, with the new owners taking a "if it's not broke, don't fix it" approach to its future.

