REINING in "volatile" council rate hikes could affect people whose bills might otherwise fall in any given year, a government department says.
That is one of the trade-offs people might have to cop if the Victorian government reforms council rate systems in a bid to stop big bill spikes, according to a new discussion paper being circulated by Local Government Victoria.
Bendigo council rates are expected to go up by an average of 3.5 per cent next financial year, but some individual rates could increase significantly more depending on house prices in the area.
The department wants public feedback on the fairness of the potential controls, which would help govern how high people's rates bills could leap from year to year.
The idea is to help those hit with skyrocketing bills by averaging out property valuations over a number of years.
In Victoria, all councils use the latest year's valuations, which can leave ratepayers open to bill shock if their neighbourhood's property prices increased because of property market fluctuations.
A ministerial panel convened in 2019 heard of extreme cases where rate bills had spiked by more than 50 per cent, and from some who said they could not budget properly for sharp rises over short periods.
Any reform could come at a cost to other ratepayers, the department has warned.
That was because the mechanism would not push down the total amount of money councils rake in from rates, which remains their biggest source of revenue. Councils would probably need to make up any shortfalls by billing other ratepayers more.
Simply slashing rates bills would likely be a non-starter with Victoria's councils. Many have already been critical of existing state-imposed caps on the money they could raise from ratepayers each year, arguing it undermined their long-term financial stability.
Bendigo's council recently went as far as blaming the rates cap, inflation and spiralling construction costs for "the most challenging" budget it had experienced in some time.
The latest discussion paper does not offer commentary on whether rate caps should be abolished or changed.
The council expected it would provide feedback on the new rates discussion paper but is yet to discuss the matter in detail.
In the meantime, Local Government Victoria has also warned its reform ideas risked making things even harder for the public to understand, at a time when public consultations had aired criticisms of an "opaque" system.
"Any new ... mechanism should be considered in the broader context of simplicity and should not increase dissatisfaction among ratepayers," it said.
Local Government Victoria wants public feedback on the fairness of proposals, potential methods for property valuation averaging and associated ideas by August 31. To view its discussion paper, comment or take part in the survey, visit the Victorian government's Engage website.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
