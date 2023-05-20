Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Central Goldfields eyes spending cuts to keep budget on course

May 20 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough Train Station. File picture
Maryborough Train Station. File picture

Central Goldfields Shire Council has flagged the possibility of cutting spending on services as it releases its 2023/24 draft budget for public comment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.