Central Goldfields Shire Council has flagged the possibility of cutting spending on services as it releases its 2023/24 draft budget for public comment.
Shire mayor Grace La Vella said the budget had been developed at a challenging time with rapidly rising interest rates, cost of living and housing affordability pressures a challenge for all Australians.
"These economic challenges also impact on council's ability to balance our budget - with rising costs running well ahead of the rate cap set by the Victorian Government for the 2023-2024 year," she said.
"In 2022/23 the rate cap was set at 1.75 per cent in a year where CPI hit a high of 8.4 per cent.
"The rate cap for 2023/24 is set at 3.5 per cent, well below the current rate of inflation which means we need to reduce our expenditure to remain financially sustainable.
"A program of service reviews will be undertaken in 2023/24 to review levels of service provided and look for opportunities to deliver savings in operating costs.
"The program of savings will need to continue in subsequent years given the limited ability of small rural councils like Central Goldfields Shire to raise revenue from other sources."
The draft budget is forecasting an operating surplus of $9.6 million.
Cr La Vella said it implements the key objectives of the 2021-2025 Council Plan as well as council's commitment to deliver more than 40 services to the community.
"As in previous years, we're thrilled we've been able to attract more than $12 million in grants towards a number of significant local projects, which means that together with council funding our Capital Works Program will exceed $18 million," she said.
"This investment will not only provide a stimulus to our local economy but will result in some fantastic community facilities and assets.
"Another highlight is the $6.8 million that will be invested in repairing our roads and community infrastructure following last year's floods."
Highlights from the Capital Works program include the Road Restoration Program to repair significant damage from the October 2022 floods using $6.8 million of Natural Disaster Financial Assistance funding.
Building upgrades and renewal works will be carried out at the Maryborough Town Hall, redevelopment of the Deledio Reserve Netball Courts will and stabilisation works at Goldfields Reservoir Dam are marked for completion.
Other key projects to be undertaken in 2023/24 include the next stage in the activation of the Maryborough Railway Station, feasibility and design work for a new Youth Hub and Growing Victoria works at Phillips Gardens.
There is also scoping and design for key heritage preservation projects on facilities such as Princess Park Grandstand, Talbot Town Hall and Dunolly Town Hall.
The draft budget is available to view at engage.cgoldshire.vic.gov.au/draftbudget2023 with public feedback invited until 5pm on Friday, June 9, 2023.
Community members are also encouraged to tune in to two online information sessions via council's Facebook page
'Introduction to Budget' will be streamed on Tuesday, May 30 from noon to 12.30pm and 'Budget in Detail' will be online on Monday, June 5 from 12.30pm to 1pm.
The live sessions will be recorded and available to watch back for those unable to tune in at this time.
