A once-in-a-generation revamp of the Bendigo Art Gallery could be fast-tracked thanks to the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games.
The renovations now hinge federal government funding its share of the $48 million project.
The 2026 Games' canning has stopped any risk the gallery would be a building site while athletes and tourists are in Bendigo.
Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot said they could now start in late-2025.
"There is an opportunity now for us to go slightly earlier into redevelopment, so that's what we're working towards," Ms Bridgfoot said.
The state government has pledged $21 million, the City of Greater Bendigo $9 million and the Bendigo Art Gallery board $3 million, with hopes the federal government would give $15 million.
The gallery recently announced its next blockbuster exhibition, Paris: Impressions of Life 1880-1925.
The last major exhibition Elvis: Direct From Graceland broke visitation records at the gallery despite outgrowing its current layout and storage facilities.
The council has said it needed more storage space for its collection.
Ms Bridgfoot said the $21 million from the state government was "the largest commitment that the state government [had] made to any regional project".
"We're really proud of that," she said.
"We've got significant support from the council and now we're looking at federal funding and a philanthropic campaign as well.
"We don't think it will affect our exhibition program and we're certainly looking at planning some really big exciting offsite events as well to continue to drive visitation to Bendigo."
There were two ways the City of Greater Bendigo could receive federal government money, according to a spokesperson for Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters.
"There are two federal government grant programs that are potential funding sources for the Bendigo Art Gallery Redevelopment Project, the Growing Regions Program and the Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program," the spokesperson said.
"Both grant opportunities are competitive tender, and the City of Greater Bendigo would need to submit applications to seek federal funding for the project."
The council had been told but had not applied for stage one of the Growing Regions Program, the spokesperson said.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said she would like to see the project gain support from all levels of government, similar to the Ulumbarra Theatre project.
"We'll continue to work with the art gallery and the City of Greater Bendigo to deliver this project and look towards other levels of government to support it with funding as well," she said.
